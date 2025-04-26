Jimmy Butler officially ruled out for Warriors in Game 3

Golden State looked vulnerable this season before Jimmy Butler arrived, but it’s going to need to find a way to win a game without him Saturday.

After going through warmups, Butler has been ruled out of Game 3 against the Rockets at the Chase Center on Saturday.

Jimmy Butler is officially OUT with a left pelvic contusion. He’s currently getting up shots right now on the Warriors’ practice court. Absence isn’t expected to be a long one @NBCSWarriors — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) April 26, 2025

Butler suffered a deep glute muscle contusion from a fall in Game 2, and his status for Game 3 was always in question. The important news is that there is no structural damage, but the injury was enough to sideline him Saturday night.

Jimmy Butler hit the ground hard after being undercut by Amen Thompson 😳 pic.twitter.com/Icd2wBF50U — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 24, 2025

Quinten Post will get the start for Golden State with Butler out.

Butler’s solid defense and role as another shot creator alongside Stephen Curry, someone opponents must respect, has turned the Golden State season around. In the playoffs, the Warriors have outscored the Rockets by 6.4 points per 100 possessions when he is on the court, but have been outscored by 8.6 points per 100 without him. With Butler out for much of Game 2, the Rockets loaded up their defense on Curry and with that dragged down the Warriors’ offense and got the win.