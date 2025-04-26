 Skip navigation
Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Day Three
Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2025: Final-round tee times, pairings for foursomes
Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Day Three
Andrew Novak, Ben Griffin take three-shot lead into final-round foursomes at Zurich Classic
NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300
NASCAR Xfinity results: Austin Hill collects Talladega victory

Top Clips

nbc_horse_kddrawing_250426.jpg
Derby favorite Journalism draws No. 8 position
talladega_xfin.jpg
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Talladega on The CW
nbc_golf_zurichrd3_250426.jpg
Highlights: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Day Three
Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2025: Final-round tee times, pairings for foursomes
Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Day Three
Andrew Novak, Ben Griffin take three-shot lead into final-round foursomes at Zurich Classic
NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300
NASCAR Xfinity results: Austin Hill collects Talladega victory

Top Clips

nbc_horse_kddrawing_250426.jpg
Derby favorite Journalism draws No. 8 position
talladega_xfin.jpg
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Talladega on The CW
nbc_golf_zurichrd3_250426.jpg
Highlights: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Jimmy Butler officially ruled out for Warriors in Game 3

  
Published April 26, 2025 07:45 PM

Golden State looked vulnerable this season before Jimmy Butler arrived, but it’s going to need to find a way to win a game without him Saturday.

After going through warmups, Butler has been ruled out of Game 3 against the Rockets at the Chase Center on Saturday.

Butler suffered a deep glute muscle contusion from a fall in Game 2, and his status for Game 3 was always in question. The important news is that there is no structural damage, but the injury was enough to sideline him Saturday night.

Quinten Post will get the start for Golden State with Butler out.

Butler’s solid defense and role as another shot creator alongside Stephen Curry, someone opponents must respect, has turned the Golden State season around. In the playoffs, the Warriors have outscored the Rockets by 6.4 points per 100 possessions when he is on the court, but have been outscored by 8.6 points per 100 without him. With Butler out for much of Game 2, the Rockets loaded up their defense on Curry and with that dragged down the Warriors’ offense and got the win.

