Jeff Peterson, Trajan Langdon, Matt Lloyd, Austin Ainge reported early names in Hornets’ GM search

  
Published February 29, 2024 08:45 AM
Charlotte Hornets v Washington Wizards

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 10: A general view of the Charlotte Hornets uniform logo during the first half of the game between the Washington Wizards and the Charlotte Hornets at Capital One Arena on November 10, 2023 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Charlotte heads into an offseason with a lot of questions about its future direction and how to turn around a franchise that hasn’t been to the playoffs since 2016.

The search for the person tasked with answering those questions has four prominent names, reports Marc Stein in his latest newsletter. They are:

• Jeff Peterson (currently Sean Marks right-hand man in Brooklyn)
• Trajan Langdon (currently with New Orleans, he has been close to other GM jobs in the recent past)
• Matt Lloyd (currently with Minnesota, with previous stops in Chicago and Orlando)
• Austin Ainge (currently with Boston, yes he is the son of former Celtic and current Jazz head man Danny Ainge)

Those men are looking to replace Mitch Kupchak, who stepped aside just after the trade deadline. That was not a surprise, once Michael Jordan sold his majority stake in the Hornets to Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall, an organizational overhaul was expected.

Whoever gets the job comes into a team with standout rookie Brandon Miller, point guard LaMelo Ball (who is again battling injuries but has a five-year max contract that starts next season) and the need to build a strong player development program while adding depth to the current roster.

Mentions
Charlotte Hornets Primary Logo Charlotte Hornets