Jimmy Butler hears cheers, boos in return to Miami, then he and Warriors get run out of building by Heat

There was no love from Jimmy Butler for the Miami Heat organization on Thursday, especially team president Pat Riley. “I have nothing to say to Pat, and Pat better have nothing to say to me,” Butler told TNT Sports’ Taylor Rooks.

The fans were a different story — there was a mix of boos and cheers after a tribute video to Butler and then when he was introduced pregame. Although the booing fans let Butler know what they thought every time he touched the ball early in the game, this was not one of the more hostile returns we have seen.

Jimmy Butler watching the Heat's tribute video for him ❤ pic.twitter.com/1lXfL6HphN — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 26, 2025

Jimmy is introduced in his return to South Beach 👏 pic.twitter.com/D3AdeyBvIz — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 25, 2025

On the other hand, the Warriors had a lot of love for Andrew Wiggins, the NBA Champion they had to send to Miami to make the trade work.

More hugs for Wiggs 🥹 pic.twitter.com/Zz4Wokqw9E — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 26, 2025

As for the game itself, Jimmy Butler is no Stephen Curry.

Curry was out for the second consecutive game with a pelvic contusion, and for the second straight game, the Warriors’ offense struggled to score — their starters missed the first 14 shots they took on the night. Meanwhile, the Heat came in fired up and behind 27 points from Bam Adebayo and 24 off the bench from Kyle Anderson, the Heat blew Butler and the Warriors out of the building 112-86. Tyler Herro added 20 for Miami.

That loss has the Warriors just half-a-game ahead of the Clippers and Timberwolves for the No. 6 seed in the West and avoiding the play-in.

But the story of Tuesday night was Butler returning to South Beach — the fans may have shown Butler some love but the Heat showed no mercy.