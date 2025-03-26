 Skip navigation
Jimmy Butler hears cheers, boos in return to Miami, then he and Warriors get run out of building by Heat

  
Published March 25, 2025 11:09 PM
Golden State Warriors v Miami Heat

MIAMI, FL - MARCH 25: Jimmy Butler #10 of the Golden State Warriors looks on during the game against the Miami Heat on March 25, 2025 at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2025 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

There was no love from Jimmy Butler for the Miami Heat organization on Thursday, especially team president Pat Riley. “I have nothing to say to Pat, and Pat better have nothing to say to me,” Butler told TNT Sports’ Taylor Rooks.

The fans were a different story — there was a mix of boos and cheers after a tribute video to Butler and then when he was introduced pregame. Although the booing fans let Butler know what they thought every time he touched the ball early in the game, this was not one of the more hostile returns we have seen.

On the other hand, the Warriors had a lot of love for Andrew Wiggins, the NBA Champion they had to send to Miami to make the trade work.

As for the game itself, Jimmy Butler is no Stephen Curry.

Curry was out for the second consecutive game with a pelvic contusion, and for the second straight game, the Warriors’ offense struggled to score — their starters missed the first 14 shots they took on the night. Meanwhile, the Heat came in fired up and behind 27 points from Bam Adebayo and 24 off the bench from Kyle Anderson, the Heat blew Butler and the Warriors out of the building 112-86. Tyler Herro added 20 for Miami.

That loss has the Warriors just half-a-game ahead of the Clippers and Timberwolves for the No. 6 seed in the West and avoiding the play-in.

But the story of Tuesday night was Butler returning to South Beach — the fans may have shown Butler some love but the Heat showed no mercy.

