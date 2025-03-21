Stephen Curry suffered pelvic contusion from fall, no structural damage, he is out Saturday vs. Hawks

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Drake
Drake’s Division II transfers are proving they can win in March Madness
Valspar Championship 2025 - Round Two
Viktor Hovland takes ‘a way bigger step’ toward finding form in Round 2 of Valspar Championship
NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - First Round - Lexington
Amoore scores 34 points and Kentucky holds off charge by Liberty for 79-78 March Madness win

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_msukohlerpkg_250321.jpg
Kohler embodies MSU’s ‘strength in numbers’ ethos
nbc_golf_gc_hovlandsound_250321.jpg
Hovland ‘starting to see improvements’ with swing
nbc_roto_rbsweathers_250213.jpg
Weathers to miss weeks with left forearm strain

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Drake
Drake’s Division II transfers are proving they can win in March Madness
Valspar Championship 2025 - Round Two
Viktor Hovland takes ‘a way bigger step’ toward finding form in Round 2 of Valspar Championship
NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - First Round - Lexington
Amoore scores 34 points and Kentucky holds off charge by Liberty for 79-78 March Madness win

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_msukohlerpkg_250321.jpg
Kohler embodies MSU’s ‘strength in numbers’ ethos
nbc_golf_gc_hovlandsound_250321.jpg
Hovland ‘starting to see improvements’ with swing
nbc_roto_rbsweathers_250213.jpg
Weathers to miss weeks with left forearm strain

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Stephen Curry suffered pelvic contusion from fall, no structural damage, he is out Saturday vs. Hawks

  
Published March 21, 2025 02:03 PM

Stephen Curry suffered a pelvic contusion, but an MRI showed no structural damage from a nasty fall Thursday night against the Raptors, the Golden State Warriors announced Friday. Curry is not traveling with the team to Atlanta for a game against the Hawks on Saturday, and he will be re-evaluated on Monday.

The Warriors are on the road for their next six games and after Atlanta will face Miami on Tuesday — it’s difficult to imagine Curry being cleared Monday and making a cross-country flight to play Tuesday — then the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday.

The injury occurred in the third quarter against Toronto when Curry drove the lane and was hit as he made a pass from under the basket, causing the All-NBA guard to land flat on his back.

Steph Curry went to the Warriors' locker room after a hard fall

Warriors on NBC Sports Bay Area (@nbcswarriors.bsky.social) 2025-03-21T03:49:43.008Z

The Warriors can’t afford to be without Curry for long. Golden State sits sixth in the West — currently avoiding the play-in — but two hot teams in the Timberwolves and Clippers are tied just 1.5 games back with a dozen games to play.

Curry is averaging 24.2 points and 6 assists a game this season — up to 28.1 points and a game for the 18 games prior to Thursday. On the season, the Warriors are outscoring opponents by 1 point per 100 possessions (almost even) when Curry is on the court, and if he misses time it will put more pressure on Jimmy Butler and Jonathan Kuminga (just back from injury himself) to carry the offensive load.

Mentions
GSW_Curry_Stephen.jpg Stephen Curry GSW_Kuminga_Jonathan.jpg Jonathan Kuminga MIA_Butler_Jimmy.jpg Jimmy Butler Golden State Warriors Primary Logo Golden State Warriors