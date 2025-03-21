Stephen Curry suffered pelvic contusion from fall, no structural damage, he is out Saturday vs. Hawks

Stephen Curry suffered a pelvic contusion, but an MRI showed no structural damage from a nasty fall Thursday night against the Raptors, the Golden State Warriors announced Friday. Curry is not traveling with the team to Atlanta for a game against the Hawks on Saturday, and he will be re-evaluated on Monday.

The MRI indicated that Curry suffered a pelvic contusion, but no structural damage. He will not travel with the team to Atlanta for a game against the Hawks on Saturday, and he will be re-evaluated on Monday.

The Warriors are on the road for their next six games and after Atlanta will face Miami on Tuesday — it’s difficult to imagine Curry being cleared Monday and making a cross-country flight to play Tuesday — then the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday.

The injury occurred in the third quarter against Toronto when Curry drove the lane and was hit as he made a pass from under the basket, causing the All-NBA guard to land flat on his back.

The Warriors can’t afford to be without Curry for long. Golden State sits sixth in the West — currently avoiding the play-in — but two hot teams in the Timberwolves and Clippers are tied just 1.5 games back with a dozen games to play.

Curry is averaging 24.2 points and 6 assists a game this season — up to 28.1 points and a game for the 18 games prior to Thursday. On the season, the Warriors are outscoring opponents by 1 point per 100 possessions (almost even) when Curry is on the court, and if he misses time it will put more pressure on Jimmy Butler and Jonathan Kuminga (just back from injury himself) to carry the offensive load.