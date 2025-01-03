Jimmy Butler Trade Rumors: Latest news, top destinations, contract after Butler requests trade from Miami

On Christmas Day, it seemed like the idea of a Jimmy Butler trade before the Feb. 6 deadline was DOA. Pat Riley released a statement saying the Heat were not going to trade Butler, and the buzz coming out of the G-League Showcase (a gathering of NBA front office people) was that this deal was likely too hard to pull off during the season because of the luxury tax restrictions, it would be a summer thing.

Three days into 2025, Jimmy Butler trade talk is back on the front burner as Butler — who looked like he was quiet quitting on Miami Thursday night — turned up the heat on the talks. Let’s break down all the latest.

What did Jimmy Butler say to the media after last night’s loss to the Pacers?

If there was any doubt Butler was pushing hard for a trade, these comments after an unimpressive (quiet quitting?) nine-point, four-assist outing summed it up (quote via ESPN).

“I want to see me getting my joy back playing basketball. Wherever that may be, we’ll find out here pretty soon,” Butler said. “I’m happy here off the court, but I want to be back to somewhat dominant, I want to hoop and I want to help this team win, and right now I’m not doing it.”

When asked if he can get his joy back on the court with the Heat, Butler responded: “Probably not.”

Butler looked like a guy going through the motions against the Pacers — a one-legged 3 for fun? — and willing to be disruptive. He has done this before, most notably becoming such a distraction in Minnesota — there was the legendary practice where he led four end-of-the-bench guys against the starters, didn’t take a shot, talked a lot of smack and won — that the Timberwolves had to trade him.

The question becomes, is he willing to try to make the Heat that uncomfortable? Would that work on Pat Riley and Miami? It may not, and worse, those actions would further depress his trade value.

How old is Jimmy Butler?

He is 35 years old and will turn 36 before training camp opens next season. This is his 14th season in the league.

Latest Jimmy Butler trade rumors and news

Butler’s comments echoed a report that he and his agent have requested a trade out of Miami — and he’s not giving Miami a list of destinations. He reportedly wants to go anywhere.

Miami has made no comment and has said nothing since Pat Riley released this statement weeks ago.

Statement from Pat Riley



"We usually don't comment on rumors, but all this speculation has become a distraction to the team and is not fair to the players and coaches. Therefore, we will make it clear - We are not trading Jimmy Butler." — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) December 26, 2024

Most league front offices saw that statement as more “stop lowballing us” rather than a declaration that there was no way Butler would be traded. Riley hadn’t seen an offer he remotely liked, wasn’t sure where one would come from, and played some hardball.

Butler’s latest comments are not likely to change Riley’s position — Miami isn’t going to trade Butler just to trade him. Don’t forget, this is a franchise that let the guy with the weird-faced statue out front, Dwyane Wade, walk in free agency in 2015. Do you think Riley won’t do the same here?

Miami will not take on a lengthy and/or bad contract, like Phoenix’s Bradley Beal’s deal (two years, $100.8 million beyond this season). They are not going to take on players they don’t want — how do Riley and the Heat feel about the Warriors’ Jonathan Kuminga, who has said he is looking for a new contract after this season in the four-year, $140 million range?

Also, thanks to the NBA’s new tax aprons and associated trade restrictions, Miami cannot take back $1 more in a trade than it sends out. Most of the teams Butler has been rumored to prefer as a landing spot (Phoenix, Golden State) and in a similar place. Blockbuster trade construction is very difficult under the new CBA.

The Los Angeles Clippers left Riley a blueprint that echoes what he did with Wade: Los Angeles did not reach an extension with Paul George last season (through a messy negotiation, although both sides were professional publicly in a way Butler may not be). George walked as a free agent for Philly, freeing up the Clippers books, and they are 19-15 on the season with a top-five defense (and they haven’t had Kawhi Leonard on the court yet). A star can walk and a team not fall apart, allowing flexibility for a rebuild on the fly.

That said, Miami will listen to offers for Butler, other teams will just have to bring it — this is no fire sale.

Top Butler destinations

Here are four teams to watch in the Jimmy Butler sweepstakes, just remember its hard to make these trades work under the tax/apron restrictions. (There are some three-team trade constructions floating around NBA X/Bluesky that work financially, but they come with their own issues and we’re not going to break them all down here.)

Golden State Warriors

The Warriors may be the one team willing to trade young, quality players for 35-year-old and expensive Butler — The Warriors want to chase another ring now with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green still near their primes. It’s not hard to see how a motivated Jimmy Butler could help with that.

Here’s a trade that works under the tax restrictions: Jimmy Butler to Miami for Andrew Wiggins, Gary Payton II, Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, and Lindy Waters III, plus picks. Detroit, with cap space, could be in the mix to take on a contract if needed. That’s a lot of depth Golden State is moving out the door to get Butler. Do they really get better with this deal? Is their upside higher?

More than any other team, Golden State may be motivated to find an answer.

Phoenix Suns

Phoenix is reportedly interested, and Butler wants to play in Phoenix, but this is a long shot.

The reason is the only way to make this trade work is something like Bradley Beal to Miami for Butler and a minimum contract, but Detroit needs to be brought in as a third team to take on some money in this because a straight-up deal with the Suns (over the second apron) and Heat (over the first apron) does not work. Even if the structure of a deal could be found, Miami would be bringing in a worse player who is owed more than $100 million over the two seasons after this one. That does not fit with Miami’s plan to build around Bam Adebayo.

Houston Rockets

This is the one team where constructing the trade is easy — Houston has a lot of young players and picks, plus tradable salary — and Butler is a Houston native who would love to go home and lead a young team.

That’s not how the Rockets see their future. Here’s Rockets General Manager Raphel Stone:

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Miami Heat are open to listening to offers for Jimmy Butler.



Houston’s General Manager, Rafael Stone, shares his thoughts with @TermineRadio on trade speculation involving the Rockets. pic.twitter.com/cCclysaUZF — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) December 10, 2024

“We like this team. We definitely do not intend to change anything and I would be shocked if something changes this season. We like where we’re at. We want to continue to develop our guys, full stop. Will I listen to other teams? Of course I will, that’s my job. But again, there’s no part of me, there’s no part of our decision-making process that suggests that we’re looking to do anything big now or in the near term.”

Houston has a young core that’s developing into something, maybe something special, and they are not going to break it apart for a 35-year-old player with an injury history, one who has looked a step slower this season. The Rockets’ front office is playing a longer game here.

Sacramento Kings

Sacramento is in win-now mode and has an owner who might push for such a trade. Butler said anywhere, right?

What would this trade look like? DeMar DeRozan, Kevin Huerter, Orlando Robinson and picks for Butler works on paper. However, Miami wants to avoid taking on long-term money, and DeRozan has two years and $50.5 million left on his contract after this season. If Miami traded for DeRozan, they likely would flip him somewhere else, at least by the summer. This offer, in general, may not thrill Miami, but it’s likely the kind of offer Miami will see plenty of.

Jimmy Butler’s contract

Butler is in the second season of a three-year, $146.4 million contract. He will make $48.8 million this season and has a player option for $52.4 million next season. That massive salary, combined with the new CBA tax apron restrictions, is part of the challenge of trading him.

However, the bigger concern for some teams is Butler’s future salary. He wanted a two-year, $113 million extension from the Heat, something Pat Riley would not give out (keep reading below), and any team that gives up real assets for him in a trade is going to want to re-sign Butler. However, at age 35, with a game that seems to be slipping a little, how much do teams want to pay him in future years — and how many years for a guy with an injury history? Butler is still a very good player capable of being an All-Star level guy (at least) for stretches, but is that worth what Butler thinks it’s worth?

What happened between Jimmy Butler and Pat Riley?

Things were generally good between Butler and the Heat until it came time to discuss a contract extension after last season. Butler wanted to extend with the Heat, ideally for a maximum of two years and $113 million. Pat Riley shot that down when talking after last season, one in which Butler played in 60 games and injured his knee in the play-in, therefore missing the team’s first-round series against Boston.

“We have not discussed that internally right now...” Riley said of the extension. “That’s a big decision on our part to commit those kinds of resources unless you have somebody who’s going to be there and available every single night. That’s the truth.”

Things have been frosty since. Miami talked to Butler and his agent Bernie Lee, thinking something might be worked out, but Butler is Butler and not a guy looking to take a discount to help out Heat Culture.

Since then, Riley has said they will not trade Butler. Now, Butler is demanding a trade, and we have seen in the past that he can be disruptive.

But good luck pushing Pat Riley around or getting him to make a trade he doesn’t think is good for the franchise. Riley has told plenty of star players no — including LeBron James and Dwyane Wade — and he’s not changing now.

