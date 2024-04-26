 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Round One
Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry share Zurich lead, enjoying New Orleans
GOLF: FEB 22 PGA Cognizant Classic Pre-Qualifying
Charlie Woods, Cameron Kuchar miss in U.S. Open local qualifying
Day 6 - Para Athletics World Championships Paris 2023
Ezra Frech has golden plans for Paris Paralympics, and that’s just the beginning

Top Clips

nbc_pft_floriopenixjr_240425.jpg
Falcons add another QB to arsenal in Penix Jr.
nbc_ffhh_maliknabers_240425.jpg
Nabers will be an ‘explosive threat’ in fantasy
nbc_pft_florioharrisonjr_240425.jpg
Cardinals get ‘franchise-level’ WR in Harrison Jr.

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Round One
Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry share Zurich lead, enjoying New Orleans
GOLF: FEB 22 PGA Cognizant Classic Pre-Qualifying
Charlie Woods, Cameron Kuchar miss in U.S. Open local qualifying
Day 6 - Para Athletics World Championships Paris 2023
Ezra Frech has golden plans for Paris Paralympics, and that’s just the beginning

Top Clips

nbc_pft_floriopenixjr_240425.jpg
Falcons add another QB to arsenal in Penix Jr.
nbc_ffhh_maliknabers_240425.jpg
Nabers will be an ‘explosive threat’ in fantasy
nbc_pft_florioharrisonjr_240425.jpg
Cardinals get ‘franchise-level’ WR in Harrison Jr.

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Joel Embiid given Flagrant 1 foul for grabbing Mitchell Robinson’s leg, knocking him down

  
Published April 25, 2024 09:33 PM
NBA: Playoffs-New York Knicks at Philadelphia 76ers

Apr 25, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) has words with New York Knicks guard Donte DiVincenzo (L) after a play during the first quarter of game three of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

In the biggest game of the 76ers season, Joel Embiid came incredibly close to being ejected in the first quarter — and should have been.

The already chippy Knicks vs. 76ers moved to Philadelphia for Game 3 and the intensity went up a notch. With the Knicks up 18-15, OG Anunoby attacked the basket, put his shoulder into Embiid, who went to the ground, and then Anunoby passed to Mitchell Robinson, who was standing over Embiid. As Robinson went up for the shot, Embiid grabbed his leg and knocked him to the ground. Embiid was called for a foul, which was upgraded to a Flagrant 1 upon review. After the play, the Knicks’ Donte DiVincenzo got in his face.

Robinson sprained his ankle and tried to play through it, but eventually was out for the rest of the game.

Embiid should have been given a Flagrant 2 and ejected. The NBA’s rulebook defines a Flagrant 2 as “unnecessary and excessive contact committed by a player against an opponent.” A Flagrant 1 is the same language but without “excessive.” Look at this again and explain how this is not excessive — if this had not been a playoff game, Embiid would have been ejected.

Embiid stayed in and Game 3 appears headed down to the wire as another close game. New York leads the first-round series 2-0.

Mentions
Joel Embiid.png Joel Embiid Mitchell Robinson.png Mitchell Robinson Philadelphia 76ers Primary Logo Philadelphia 76ers New York Knicks Primary Logo New York Knicks