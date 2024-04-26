Joel Embiid given Flagrant 1 foul for grabbing Mitchell Robinson’s leg, knocking him down

In the biggest game of the 76ers season, Joel Embiid came incredibly close to being ejected in the first quarter — and should have been.

The already chippy Knicks vs. 76ers moved to Philadelphia for Game 3 and the intensity went up a notch. With the Knicks up 18-15, OG Anunoby attacked the basket, put his shoulder into Embiid, who went to the ground, and then Anunoby passed to Mitchell Robinson, who was standing over Embiid. As Robinson went up for the shot, Embiid grabbed his leg and knocked him to the ground. Embiid was called for a foul, which was upgraded to a Flagrant 1 upon review. After the play, the Knicks’ Donte DiVincenzo got in his face.

Joel Embiid was given a Flagrant 1 for grabbing Mitchell Robinson's legspic.twitter.com/cz1ww5mFYU — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) April 26, 2024

Robinson sprained his ankle and tried to play through it, but eventually was out for the rest of the game.

Embiid should have been given a Flagrant 2 and ejected. The NBA’s rulebook defines a Flagrant 2 as “unnecessary and excessive contact committed by a player against an opponent.” A Flagrant 1 is the same language but without “excessive.” Look at this again and explain how this is not excessive — if this had not been a playoff game, Embiid would have been ejected.

Embiid stayed in and Game 3 appears headed down to the wire as another close game. New York leads the first-round series 2-0.