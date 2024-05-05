 Skip navigation
Brooks Koepka wins LIV-Singapore as he readies for PGA Championship defense

  
Published May 5, 2024 09:34 AM
SINGAPORE — Brooks Koepka shot a 3-under 68 on Sunday to win the LIV Golf tournament in Singapore, his fourth victory on the circuit.

Koepka finished at 15-under 198 for the three rounds, two ahead of Australians Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith. Leishman finished with a 66 and Smith a 64 at the Sentosa Golf Club.

Koepka had four birdies and a bogey.

Talor Gooch shot 67 and finished in fourth place, three strokes behind Koepka.

Koepka has the four LIV titles to go with five major championships. The latest was the PGA Championship in 2023. Koepka was the seventh different LIV winner in seven events this season.

Koepka, who has been struggling with his game, now heads to defend his title at the PGA Championship starting May 16 at Valhalla in Louisville, Kentucky.

“It’s all starting to come around,” Koepka said after the victory. “I’ve put in a lot of work — on the golf course, off the golf course. So to see it pay off here is huge.”

Jon Rahm, who has yet to win after joining LIV in December, ended up six strokes behind after a 67. He finished tied for 10th. Rahm is the only player to have finished in the top 10 in all seven events in 2024.

The team title went to Ripper GC led by Leishman and Smith. They were 32-under for the tournament, three ahead of two other teams — Fireballs GC and Cleeks GC.

The next LIV tournament is June 7-9 in Houston, Texas.