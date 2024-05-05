Watch Now
West Ham fall apart again as Madueke finds Jackson
Chelsea shows no mercy coming out of halftime as Noni Madueke gets behind West Ham and squares it to Nicolas Jackson for the easy tap-in and a 4-0 advantage.
João Pedro heads in saved penalty for late lead
Robin Olsen gets a hand to João Pedro’s penalty, but Brighton’s leading goal-scorer reacts quickly to get his head to the deflection and put his side up on Aston Villa in the final minutes.
Jackson gives Chelsea 5-0 lead over West Ham
Nicolas Jackson shows speed to run away from the West Ham defense and composure to put away his second goal of the day as Chelsea runs roughshod over West Ham.
Madueke nods in Chelsea’s third goal of first half
Chelsea’s domination of West Ham continues as Thiago Silva heads a corner to Noni Madueke, whose header finds the back of the net for a 3-0 first-half lead.
Gallagher extends Chelsea’s lead over West Ham
Conor Gallagher gives Chelsea another goal in a strong first half v. West Ham, finding the deflection and volleying it into the bottom left corner.
Palmer gets Chelsea going with goal v. West Ham
Cole Palmer continues to prove his outstanding worth to Chelsea, opening scoring against West Ham for his 24th goal of the Premier League season.
Howard, Rosenfeld among NSHOF honorees
Hear from Tim Howard and Amy Rosenfeld’s speeches as they were inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame.
What’s next for West Ham, Chelsea at manager?
David Ornstein stops by to discuss the latest info on West Ham’s manager position, Nottingham Forest’s points appeal and accusations of fraud against prospective Everton owners 777 Partners.
The joy of supporting Chelsea from Nashville
Bradley Sandford talks about being a Chelsea supporter in Nashville and why he had to make it out for Premier League Fan Fest in his town.
Haaland rips through Wolves in Man City win
Relive Erling Haaland's dismantling of Wolves for four goals.
Extended HLs: Man City v. Wolves Matchweek 36
Erling Haaland decimated Wolves, scoring four of Manchester City's five goals en route to an easy win.
Rodri, Álvarez link up for another Man City goal
Julián Álvarez runs straight through the Wolves defense and Rodri finds him to add another goal to Manchester City's lead.