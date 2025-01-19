Jordan Poole drops 38 on former team Warriors, says he loves ‘most of those guys,’ Green apologizes

Jordan Poole had himself a night going against his former team in a loss Saturday night, knocking down eight 3-pointers on his way to 38 points, with five rebounds and assists each.

8 3PM FOR JORDAN POOLE TONIGHT!!



That's one shy of his career-high 👀 pic.twitter.com/cQNk9hTcNy — NBA (@NBA) January 19, 2025

After the game, Poole told Marc Spears of ESPN’s Andscape he still loved “most” of the guys in that locker room, with the clear exception being Draymond Green, who punched Poole during training camp in 2022, a move that was a cloud over the team the entire season and killed the positive vibes for a team coming off a championship.

Green saw that quote on X and apologized.

I really am sorry — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) January 19, 2025

I don’t doubt Green is sincere here, but I also can’t blame Poole if he chooses not to accept it. Multiple times since the incident, Green has admitted he made a mistake and let Poole and the organization down.

Green has punished himself more than Golden State did. The organization tried to play the incident down at first, but once video of the altercation leaked, the Warriors priorities made their priorities clear: They fined Green but did not suspend him, then ultimately traded Poole and kept Green around. Last season, Green was handed an indefinite suspension from the NBA after he hit Suns’ center Jusuf Nurkic in the face, and as part of the suspension he had to attend therapy sessions. Reports are that a more mature, “nicer” Green emerged from that.