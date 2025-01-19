 Skip navigation
Jordan Poole drops 38 on former team Warriors, says he loves ‘most of those guys,’ Green apologizes

  
Published January 19, 2025 11:28 AM
Washington Wizards v Golden State Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JANUARY 18: Jordan Poole #13 of the Washington Wizards drives to the basket during the game against the Golden State Warriors on January 18, 2025 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2025 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

Jordan Poole had himself a night going against his former team in a loss Saturday night, knocking down eight 3-pointers on his way to 38 points, with five rebounds and assists each.

After the game, Poole told Marc Spears of ESPN’s Andscape he still loved “most” of the guys in that locker room, with the clear exception being Draymond Green, who punched Poole during training camp in 2022, a move that was a cloud over the team the entire season and killed the positive vibes for a team coming off a championship.

Green saw that quote on X and apologized.

I don’t doubt Green is sincere here, but I also can’t blame Poole if he chooses not to accept it. Multiple times since the incident, Green has admitted he made a mistake and let Poole and the organization down.

Green has punished himself more than Golden State did. The organization tried to play the incident down at first, but once video of the altercation leaked, the Warriors priorities made their priorities clear: They fined Green but did not suspend him, then ultimately traded Poole and kept Green around. Last season, Green was handed an indefinite suspension from the NBA after he hit Suns’ center Jusuf Nurkic in the face, and as part of the suspension he had to attend therapy sessions. Reports are that a more mature, “nicer” Green emerged from that.

Mentions
GSW_Green_Draymond.jpg Draymond Green Jordan Poole.png Jordan Poole