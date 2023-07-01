Skip navigation
NBA
Golden State Warriors
Jordan Poole
Jordan
Poole
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
07:32
Draymond Green reportedly returning to Warriors on four-year, $102 million contract
Golden State needs Green to chase banner number five
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Jordan Poole
GSW
Shooting Guard
#3
Shams: Jordan Poole, draft picks headed to Wizards
Jordan Poole
GSW
Shooting Guard
#3
Dunleavy, Warriors plan to hold onto Jordan Poole
Jordan Poole
GSW
Shooting Guard
#3
Report: Warriors receiving calls on Poole, Kuminga
Jordan Poole
GSW
Shooting Guard
#3
Report: Jordan Poole not actively being shopped
Andrew Wiggins
GSW
Small Forward
#22
Andrew Wiggins (ribs) takes part in shootaround
Klay Thompson admits playing with Chris Paul will be a “little weird” but he, Curry excited
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
The 13 most intriguing NBA free agents to watch this offseason
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Buying or selling the Warriors after CP3 trade?
Paolo Banchero commits to play for USA at 2023 World Cup
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Poole has been one piece of stability for Wizards
Warriors poised to retain Green after Poole trade
