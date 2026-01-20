Fantasy Basketball Stock Up Stock Down: Jordan Miller answering the call for Clippers

We’re at the halfway point of the NBA schedule, meaning we’re into the back nine of the fantasy basketball season. As we draw closer and closer to the end, which players are ones fantasy managers should keep a close eye on, for both positive and negative reasons?

Let’s get into it.

📈 STOCK UP

Jordan Miller — SG/SF, Clippers

A Clippers team hit by injuries throughout the first couple of months of the season turned to a two-way player for rotation minutes, and he’s been nothing short of fantastic in recent weeks. Miller, in his third NBA season, is averaging 15.0 points over the Clippers’ recent six-game winning streak, and has scored in double figures in five of those six contests. In that same stretch, he’s logged two games with at least four steals, has made nine three-pointers, and has flashed playmaking ability. Miller has essentially forced himself into head coach Tyronn Lue’s nightly rotation going forward, regardless of roster health. And with Kawhi Leonard currently out with some knee soreness, Miller’s offensive production might not ever be more valuable to this Clippers offense than it is at this moment. He’s certainly worth rostering in fantasy basketball leagues while Leonard is sidelined, but maybe even beyond that.

Sam Hauser — SF/PF, Celtics

One of the many fun things to observe this season is how many Celtics players have been counted on to deliver in bigger roles than in the past. While Hauser has had an uneven season from an efficiency standpoint, his recent play is worthy of praise. Most followers of the NBA are probably aware of his recent 30-point performances on strictly three-point attempts (21 of them). But over the three games prior to and the one immediately after, Hauser notched at least 16 points and three triples in all but one of those games. A heavy emphasis on the three-point shot will always be a part of Hauser’s game, which is valuable for those fantasy managers who may need to stream a player who can provide three-point upside. He’s done a good job on the glass in this recent stretch, as well. Stock up.

Brice Sensabaugh — SF/PF, Jazz

What Brice Sensabaugh is doing on the offensive end of the floor over the past few games has been extraordinary. Before missing Monday’s game against the Spurs (illness), he’d pieced together three straight 25-point games, including a career-high 43 points in a recent win over the Bulls in which he tallied 21 first-quarter points. Even beyond those three games, the versatile bench scorer is nearly averaging 20.0 points per game in 10 appearances during January. He’s not going to provide fantasy managers with much else aside from scoring, but if that’s all that is needed, consider him to be a perfectly fine streaming option for those situations.

📉 STOCK DOWN

Kevin Porter Jr — PG/SG, Bucks

Not long ago, I wrote about Porter Jr. and how he was thriving regardless of who else was playing alongside him; his usage raised his floor from a fantasy standpoint, leading to strong production. However, things have changed — he averaged 19.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 8.0 assists in December over 13 games, and hasn’t come close to those numbers over the last four games. In the four-game stretch, Porter Jr. is shooting 11-of-42 from the field (3-of-14 from deep), has averaged just 8.0 points, and even went scoreless in one of these appearances. He’s still logging good minutes and generating assists, rebounds, and stocks, so perhaps breaking out of his shooting slump is the simple solution to becoming a reliable fantasy basketball option again.

Miles Bridges — SF/PF, Hornets

The Hornets have put together an encouraging on-court product of late. Several players have stood out, with LaMelo Ball’s recent resurgence a talking point and Brandon Miller’s and Kon Knueppel’s development other significant stories. Miles Bridges, though he’s having a similarly productive season to previous ones, hasn’t had many noteworthy performances lately from a fantasy basketball standpoint. He’s scored in single digits in back-to-back games and barely made it to double figures in a recent loss to the Clippers. His 13.0/5.5/2.0 splits over the past four games aren’t ideal from a fantasy basketball standpoint. Yet, there haven’t been many low-production stretches from Bridges this season. He should get back on track, but for now, his stock is down.

Jordan Poole — PG/SG, Pelicans

It’s been an up-and-down first season in New Orleans for Jordan Poole. The former NBA champion is averaging his fewest points since his sophomore season, is struggling with his shooting efficiency, and has become mostly a full-time reserve for a Pelicans team with the league’s worst record. And things don’t appear to be trending up for Poole, who’s totaled 31 points, five assists, and zero stocks over his last three appearances. His impact in fantasy leagues has been far less than in past seasons, and given the direction the Pelicans are heading, there isn’t much for fantasy managers to be optimistic about going forward.

