Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Jaylon Tyson embraces ‘Next Man Up’ mentality

Week 13 has come and gone, and fantasy managers can go confidently to the waiver wire to add some more quality options.

A young Utah player is lighting up the scoreboard, while a Bulls backup big man continues to show off his versatility. High-scoring guards are getting it done in Dallas and Golden State, while Indiana can officially say that it’s found a starting center.

Cleveland’s premier role player has filled in for numerous injured Cavs this season, and after dominating in Friday’s narrow win over Philadelphia, he’s got at least another week in the starting five.

Here are the top fantasy basketball waiver wire adds for Week 14.

Priority Adds

1. Jaylon Tyson

2. Jordan Miller

3. Jay Huff

4. Brice Sensabaugh

5. Jalen Smith

6. Naji Marshall

7. Brandon Williams

8. Sam Hauser

9. De’Anthony Melton

10. Sandro Mamukelashvili

Naji Marshall, Dallas Mavericks (33 percent rostered)

Since joining the starting lineup, Marshall has posted 18.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 triples across 30.9 minutes. In those seven games, he’s ranked 66 in per-game fantasy value, yet he’s widely available in Yahoo! leagues. Dallas continues to deal with injuries across the roster, and Marshall has taken full advantage of his new opportunities. With Anthony Davis on the shelf indefinitely, Marshall has the runway to be a useful fantasy option for the rest of the season.

Brice Sensabaugh, Utah Jazz (27 percent rostered)

Sensabaugh has been on a roll, averaging 25.6 points and 2.6 triples across his last five games while shooting efficiently from the field and from the charity stripe. Sensabaugh has scored 25+ in four of his last five, and three straight, including a monstrous 43 points on Wednesday against the Bulls. He won’t stay this hot all season, but Utah should be incentivized to get him more playing time, and Lauri Markkanen has a well-documented history of being unavailable.

a career-night for our guy 🥶



43 off the bench, most points off the bench this season and the 𝘀𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗻𝗱 𝗺𝗼𝘀𝘁 points off the bench in team history. take a bow, Brice 💜#TakeNote presented by @ZionsBank pic.twitter.com/kRBJv4xdTo — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 15, 2026

Jalen Smith, Chicago Bulls (24 percent rostered)

Over the Bulls’ last four games, Smith has averaged 13 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.8 steals, 1.0 blocks and 2.0 triples across 29.8 minutes. Chicago has deployed a double-big lineup in two of those, with Smith starting alongside Nikola Vucevic. Smith’s minutes will surely trend down once Josh Giddey is back in action, but he’s proven to be a capable backup big man who can deliver meaningful production off the bench.

Jaylon Tyson, Cleveland Cavaliers (23 percent rostered)

Tyson is enjoying a breakout campaign, and his strong production was on display Friday night when he delivered a career-high 39 points against the Philadelphia 76ers. In the final seconds of a tied game, Tyson drove baseline and dished to Evan Mobley who converted the game-winning dunk. He’s a top-90 player on the season and a top-50 guy over the last week. Darius Garland (toe) is going to be re-evaluated in 7-10 days, which means Tyson should have at least four more starts on the horizon. It’s preposterous that he’s still available in 80% of Yahoo! leagues, and Tyson is this week’s top add off the wire.

JAYLON TYSON WITH A STELLAR SHOWING!



🎯 39 PTS (career-high)

🎯 7 3PM (career-high)

🎯 5 REB

🎯 4 AST (including game-winner)



Cavs complete the comeback and win in Philly! pic.twitter.com/4H8BldRbM5 — NBA (@NBA) January 17, 2026

Jay Huff, Indiana Pacers (21 percent rostered)

Huff has provided top-100 value to fantasy managers over the last month, and he’s been a third-rounder over the last two weeks. Across his last seven games, the big man has turned 22.9 minutes into 13.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.0 steals, 1.6 blocks and 2.0 triples. A guy who can hit triples and block shots while limiting turnovers and shooting efficiently will always have a place on fantasy rosters.

Brandon Williams, Dallas Mavericks (11 percent rostered)

Across his last three games, B-Will has posted 20 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.7 blocks. He’s been highly efficient from the field and mildly efficient from the charity stripe. He ranks inside the top 120 in per-game fantasy value over the last three weeks, and he should see plenty of run down the stretch for the injury-riddled Mavericks.

Sandro Mamukelashvili (11 percent rostered)

Collin Murray-Boyles has been the more productive backup center for Toronto in recent contests, but CMB left Sunday’s loss to the Lakers early with a thumb injury. Mamu stepped up and delivered a 20/6/2/1/1 line across 24 minutes. Toronto plays a back-to-back on Tuesday-Wednesday to kick off its upcoming road trip, and if Murray-Boyles and Jakob Poeltl (back) remain sidelined, Mamukelashvili could be in line for big minutes.

Sam Hauser, Boston Celtics (10 percent rostered)

Hauser has started each of his last seven appearances for Boston, and he’s offered strong numbers to fantasy managers. Across his last four outings, Hauser has averaged 18.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 5.0 triples. He went off for 30 points and 10 treys in Saturday’s win over the Hawks, becoming the first player in Celtics history to record at least 10 three-pointers in multiple games.

Sam Hauser was LETHAL from downtown in the @celtics' road win tonight!



🎯 30 PTS

🎯 10 3PM



It's his second career game with 10+ 3PM, making him the only player in Celtics history with multiple such performances! pic.twitter.com/cZOt2tWMHA — NBA (@NBA) January 18, 2026

Jordan Miller, Los Angeles Clippers (9 percent rostered)

Miller ranks as a third-rounder over the last week, averaging 14.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.7 triples across 35.7 minutes in his last three outings. Miller has seen increased run with Bogdan Bogdanovic and Derrick Jones Jr. sidelined, but Kawhi Leonard is also set to miss at least two more games after sitting out Friday against the Raptors. Though Kobe Sanders has started the Clippers’ last two games, Miller has been far more productive.

JORDAN MILLER FOR 3 IN OT!!! pic.twitter.com/eyNnDLpUnP — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) January 17, 2026

De’Anthony Melton, Golden State Warriors (8 percent rostered)

Melton still isn’t ready to play both games of back-to-back sets, so he’ll sit out Monday. Prior to Monday’s absence, he appeared in seven straight games with averages of 15.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.6 blocks and 2.4 triples across 22 minutes. He’s a top-100 player in that span, and he’s become a regular part of Golden State’s rotation, making him a worthwhile waiver wire addition.

Other options: Jake LaRavia (20%), Ace Bailey (20%), Keldon Johnson (19%), Ryan Kalkbrenner (18%), Miles McBride (17%), Egor Dëmin (17%), Klay Thompson (16%)

