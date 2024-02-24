 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity: United Rentals 300
Atlanta Xfinity starting lineup: Jesse Love wins pole
AUTO: FEB 19 NASCAR Cup Series DAYTONA 500
NASCAR confiscates parts from two Stewart-Haas cars at Atlanta
Magical Kenya Open Presented by Absa - Day Two
Watch: Ugandans celebrate first DPWT cut made by a countryman

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_camposace_240223.jpg
Campos sinks ace in Rd. 2 of Mexico Open
nbc_golf_pga_mexicoopenrd2hl_240223__565843.jpg
Highlights: Mexico Open at Vidanta, Round 2
nbc_golf_pga_finaumexicord2hl_240223.jpg
Finau’s best shots from Rd. 2 of Mexico Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity: United Rentals 300
Atlanta Xfinity starting lineup: Jesse Love wins pole
AUTO: FEB 19 NASCAR Cup Series DAYTONA 500
NASCAR confiscates parts from two Stewart-Haas cars at Atlanta
Magical Kenya Open Presented by Absa - Day Two
Watch: Ugandans celebrate first DPWT cut made by a countryman

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_camposace_240223.jpg
Campos sinks ace in Rd. 2 of Mexico Open
nbc_golf_pga_mexicoopenrd2hl_240223__565843.jpg
Highlights: Mexico Open at Vidanta, Round 2
nbc_golf_pga_finaumexicord2hl_240223.jpg
Finau’s best shots from Rd. 2 of Mexico Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jordan Poole unhappy with being moved to Wizards’ bench

  
Published February 23, 2024 08:37 PM
Philadelphia 76ers v Washington Wizards

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 10: Jordan Poole #13 of the Washington Wizards holds his left hand against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first half at Capital One Arena on February 10, 2024 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Ask people about the worst contract in the NBA and Jordan Poole’s name is at or near the top of the list — he is owed three years and $95.5 million guaranteed after this season. The one where he is averaging 15.7 points per game on 39.6% shooting.

Thursday night, coming out of the All-Star break, new Wizards coach Brian Keefe moved Poole to the bench to start and get more minutes for promising rookie Bilal Coulibaly. In his sixth man role Poole scored 18 points on 4-of-17 shooting. Not surprisingly, Poole was unhappy about the move, here’s his postgame quote via Ava Wallace of the Washington Post.

If Poole wants off the bench, it’s on him to play better. This isn’t rocket science. He wasn’t the most efficient scorer with the Warriors but it’s been much worse this season, plus Poole is also a poor defender, and his mental mistakes have become legend on NBA Twitter. Keefe made the right move, Coulibaly has shown promise and deserves more run and the chance to develop.

The Wizards may test the trade market for Poole this offseason, but after his play this season, they would need to attach a pick or other sweetener to the deal to get another team interested.

Mentions
Jordan Poole.png Jordan Poole Washington Wizards Primary Logo Washington Wizards