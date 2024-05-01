 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson - Previews
Player director Jordan Spieth says mixed reaction for PGA Tour’s Player Equity Program
NFL: NFL Draft
2024 Post-Draft Dynasty Rookie Rankings: Wide Receiver
The Genesis Invitational - Previews
Rex & Lav podcast: Health concerns for Jordan Spieth, Tiger Woods

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachampionsroundfour_240501.jpg
Highlights: PGA Professional Championship, Round 4
nbc_roto_rbs_lakersnextmove_240501.jpg
The ‘LeBron question’ is hovering over Lakers
nbc_roto_rbs_76ersknicks_240501.jpg
76ers must ‘play through’ Maxey after Game 5

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson - Previews
Player director Jordan Spieth says mixed reaction for PGA Tour’s Player Equity Program
NFL: NFL Draft
2024 Post-Draft Dynasty Rookie Rankings: Wide Receiver
The Genesis Invitational - Previews
Rex & Lav podcast: Health concerns for Jordan Spieth, Tiger Woods

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachampionsroundfour_240501.jpg
Highlights: PGA Professional Championship, Round 4
nbc_roto_rbs_lakersnextmove_240501.jpg
The ‘LeBron question’ is hovering over Lakers
nbc_roto_rbs_76ersknicks_240501.jpg
76ers must ‘play through’ Maxey after Game 5

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kevin Love: ‘I don’t want to retire. I would like to keep playing’

  
Published May 1, 2024 07:23 PM
Toronto Raptors v Miami Heat

MIAMI, FLORIDA - APRIL 12: Kevin Love #42 of the Miami Heat looks on against the Toronto Raptors during the second quarter of the game at Kaseya Center on April 12, 2024 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Kevin Love’s 16th NBA season, his second in Miami, could end Wednesday night if the Heat can’t upset the Celtics.

However, Love isn’t done with the NBA. Here’s what the 35-year-old former All-Star and NBA champion told Ira Winderman of the Sun-Sentinel.

“I don’t want to retire,” he said... “I would like to keep playing.”

“I remember when I was in Year 10, or just finished Year 10, and Kevin Durant had finished Year 11. We were at USA Basketball in Vegas at the Wynn, and we were, ‘Damn, even if we play 20 years, we’re like both already over the hill.’ So now in Year 16, the end is still a ways away, but certainly you can see it a lot more than even 10 years, 12 years in...

“So, yeah, these are just conversations and questions that happen. So I think my message to the guys was like, ‘Take advantage of the time we have together.’ Even last year, too, I felt like we did that and that run is something that will stick out in my mind forever. I think it will for all Heat fans and players that were a part of it.”

Love has a $4 million player option for next season that he almost certainly picks up. However, that’s not much to buy out if the Heat decide to go another direction with their roster or team building. Love was a valuable member of the Heat’s second unit this season, averaging 8.8 points and 6.1 rebounds in the 55 games he played (the most since his 2021-22 campaign in Cleveland).

Miami may see the value in keeping Love on the roster both as a veteran in the locker room and as a guy who contributed valuable minutes this season. However, the expectation in league circles is the Heat will look to take a home run swing, trading for a major talent to play with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. Doing so could lead to major roster shifts, and Love could be part of that. If Miami moved on, other playoff teams looking for a solid veteran big could turn to Love for a season.

Love likely gets his wish and is back next season.

Mentions
Kevin Love.png Kevin Love Miami Heat Primary Logo Miami Heat