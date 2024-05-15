 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - Previews
Rory McIlroy says PGA Tour ‘in a worse place’ with Saudis after Jimmy Dunne’s resignation
2024 PGA Championship - Preview Day Three
PGA’s Seth Waugh: 2025 Ryder Cup talks continue with Tiger Woods; no deadline set
Mystik Dan
Muth Scratched: Updated Preview of the 149th Preakness Stakes with Odds and Analysis

Top Clips

nbc_pl_barclayssupporterspotlight_240515.jpg
O’Hare: Being a Newcastle fan is a ‘rolling party’
nbc_pl_votetoscrapvar_240515.jpg
Report: PL clubs to vote on scrapping VAR
nbc_golf_lf_abergpresser_240515.jpg
Knee ‘not bothering’ Åberg ahead of PGA Champ.

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - Previews
Rory McIlroy says PGA Tour ‘in a worse place’ with Saudis after Jimmy Dunne’s resignation
2024 PGA Championship - Preview Day Three
PGA’s Seth Waugh: 2025 Ryder Cup talks continue with Tiger Woods; no deadline set
Mystik Dan
Muth Scratched: Updated Preview of the 149th Preakness Stakes with Odds and Analysis

Top Clips

nbc_pl_barclayssupporterspotlight_240515.jpg
O’Hare: Being a Newcastle fan is a ‘rolling party’
nbc_pl_votetoscrapvar_240515.jpg
Report: PL clubs to vote on scrapping VAR
nbc_golf_lf_abergpresser_240515.jpg
Knee ‘not bothering’ Åberg ahead of PGA Champ.

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Jokic's 'perfect game' came at right time for DEN

May 15, 2024 02:24 PM
Dan Patrick describes how Nikola Jokic came as close as possible to playing a "perfect game" for the Nuggets against the Timberwolves in Game 5, accounting for 70 of Denver's points when combining his points and assists.
Up Next
nbc_roto_lunchmoney_240515.jpg
1:30
Lunch Money: Eyeing Tatum, Pritchard in Game 5
Now Playing
nbc_dps_knickspacers_240515.jpg
4:16
Knicks put Game 4 behind them with Game 5 blowout
Now Playing
nbc_dps_reggiemillerinterview_240514.jpg
18:17
Miller: Everything does not revolve around LeBron
Now Playing
FTs.jpg
7:27
Is Doncic letting Mavs down with poor FT shooting?
Now Playing
Looka.JPG
3:47
Missed free throws costly for Mavs vs. Thunder
Now Playing
nbc_dps_ishomecourtadvantagereal_240513.jpg
5:54
Is home-court advantage real or a myth?
Now Playing
nbc_dps_wallyszczerbiakinterview_240513.jpg
11:55
Szczerbiak: NBA officials ‘best in the business’
Now Playing
nbc_roto_betlunchmoney_240513.jpg
1:37
Lunch Money: Target Holiday, Doncic in Game 4s
Now Playing
nbc_dps_nbatop10playersever_240513.jpg
10:48
Could Jokic crack NBA’s top-10 ever with title?
Now Playing
nbc_dps_nbadraftlottery_240513.jpg
1:46
Pistons somehow not bad enough to get No. 1 pick
Now Playing
nbc_dps_denminseriesreax_240513.jpg
2:48
Which NBA series is closer: NYK-IND or DEN-MIN?
Now Playing
nbc_dps_frankisolainterview_240510.jpg
13:56
Suns are in a ‘bad spot’ after firing Frank Vogel
Now Playing