Kings’ De’Aaron Fox suffers “moderate sprain” of right ankle, will miss time

  
Published October 30, 2023 06:39 PM
Los Angeles Lakers v Sacramento Kings

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 29: De’Aaron Fox #5 of the Sacramento Kings is assisted by medical staff after a play in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Golden 1 Center on October 29, 2023 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Getty Images

When it happened midway through the third quarter, it looked like he was done for the night. The Kings’ De’Aaron Fox stepped on the foot of the Lakers Gabe Vincent during a drive and rolled his ankle, with his foot going parallel to the ground.

Fox found a way to return to the game and score 13 more points to help lift the Kings past the Lakers in overtime. However, once the game was over and his ankle started to swell up, it was likely he would miss time. While the Kings have yet to make it official, multiple reports say Fox will miss time with a “moderate” ankle sprain. Shams Charania of The Athletic was first.

“Moderate” is not a medical term and leaves things open, although KTXL’s Sean Cunningham says there is hope Fox might only be out a week. Don’t be surprised if it’s a little longer than that.

Fox is an All-Star who has averaged 31.3 points and six assists a game through three games this season and is shooting a career best 37.5% from 3. He has helped the Kings get off to a fast 2-1 start.

More concerning, the Kings have been outscored by 11.9 points per 100 possessions when Fox is off the court this season. It’s early, that’s a small sample size and how backup Davion Mitchell plays with the starters remains to be seen, but the Kings become more vulnerable until Fox returns.

