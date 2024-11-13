Klay Thompson gets warm welcome in return to Bay, hits six 3-pointers, but it’s still Stephen Curry’s house

Klay Thompson came home to the Bay Area, but it is still Stephen Curry’s house.

The outpouring of love for Klay Thompson was there from the moment he literally walked in the doors of the Chase Center Tuesday night — his path from the team bus to the locker room was lined with fans waving the Captain Klay sailor hats and cheering him on. A four-time champion with the Warriors, Thompson felt nothing but unconditional love from Warriors fans during his introduction and video tribute.

Chase Center welcomes Klay back to the Bay 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Bb6kcdjOGI — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 13, 2024

Once the game started, it didn’t take long for Thompson to remind those fans that he can still shoot the rock — Thompson finished the night with a season-high 22 points and six 3-pointers. After one, he even gave a little Curry shimmy that had the man himself shaking his head.

Klay makes a SPLASHY return to the Bay 🌊



He drills 6 3PM (22 PTS) in his first game back in San Francisco.



The Warriors defeat the Mavs in a thriller to begin the #EmiratesNBACup 🏆 pic.twitter.com/LzQmGmSPNm — NBA (@NBA) November 13, 2024

Dallas had played well all season and had a seven-point lead inside of four minutes to play in the game, led by a 31-point, eight-rebound performance from Luka Doncic (who was 2-of-10 from 3).

That’s when Stephen Wardell Curry took over. Curry scored the Warriors’ final 12 points, including a driving layup to give his team the lead.

STEPH FOR THE LEAD 🕺 pic.twitter.com/X4ZLFS3n5b — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 13, 2024

And a 3-pointer over the long arms of Derrek Lively that proved to be the dagger.

STEPH SAYS NIGHT NIGHT 😴 pic.twitter.com/ebrRjII2YM — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 13, 2024

The Warriors won behind 37 from Curry and a balanced attack that included 16 off the bench from Jonathan Kuminga. The Warriors focused on depth and defense to replace what Thompson brought to the roster, and that depth won out again.

The Mavericks have dropped three straight games by a total of six points. Thompson put up points but was a -3 on the night.

After all was said and done, Thompson said the night was something he will never forget.

"It was something I'll cherish forever."



Klay shares how he felt about his "special" reception tonight pic.twitter.com/YeJX1lRnOK — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 13, 2024

The Warriors feel the same way — and will take the win.