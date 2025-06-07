Zach Edey re-sprained left ankle, will undergo surgery and could miss start of next season

Memphis Grizzlies starting center Zach Edey re-sprained his left ankle during an off-season workout and will need to undergo surgery to stabilize it, the team reported on Saturday.

There is no official timetable for his return, but he is expected to miss the start of the NBA season, his agent Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports told Shams Charania of ESPN.

Edey has battled issues with his ankles, suffering two ankle injuries a year ago in Summer League, then he had another left ankle issue during the season. This injury is an extension of the previous one.

Edey, a two-time Wooden Award winner at Purdue, started 55 games for the Grizzlies last season, averaging 9.2 points and 8.3 rebounds a game, leading all rookies in rebounding. Edey was named First Team All-Rookie and was fifth in Rookie of the Year voting.

Memphis can start Jaren Jackson Jr. at center, but they prefer to play him at the four next to a more traditional big. Jay Huff is a floor-spacing center that the Grizzlies want to give more minutes next season. However, with Edey out, don’t be surprised if Memphis signs another minimum-salary center to start the season, providing some depth and options at the five.