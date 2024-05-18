Knicks Josh Hart, OG Anunoby are both questionable for Game 7

With the Knicks’ season on the line Sunday afternoon in a Game 7, both Josh Hart and OG Anunoby will try to play.

Both Hart — who had to leave Game 6 with an abdominal strain — and OG Anunoby, who has been out four games since straining his hamstring in Game 2, are officially listed as questionable.

In both cases, they may be more of a game-time decision after the players go through warmups. Players usually miss a week or more with an abdominal strain, according to Jeff Stotts at In Street Clothes, but Hart is going to see if he can play through it. Even if he does and the Knicks win and advance, that abdominal strain would be an issue in the next round.

New York Knicks F/G Josh Hart has suffered an abdominal strain, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Hart is attempting to try to play through the injury in deciding Game 7 on Sunday vs. Indiana. pic.twitter.com/5pC9Lhazu7 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 18, 2024

This also would be a quick turnaround for Anunoby, who has been out 10 days since the hamstring strain.

ESPN Sources: Knicks F OG Anunoby (hamstring) has been upgraded to questionable and is likely to go through shootaround ahead of Game 7 vs. Indiana on Sunday to determine whether it’ll be possible for him to return to lineup. He’s been out since Game 2. pic.twitter.com/muswhRCdfu — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 18, 2024

Even if both play, expect the Pacers to test the Knicks duo with their speed — Indiana is going to try to run right past them. It’s going to be a challenge.

These injuries are the latest in a string that have hit the Knicks hard and includes Bojan Bogdanovic, Mitchell Robinson and Julius Randle. If Hart and Anunoby are out, New York would have just four players who saw minutes in Game 1 left to play in Game 7 (Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, Isaiah Hartenstein and Miles McBride).

If Hart and/or Anunoby can play, the Knicks’ chances in front of what will be a raucous home crowd certainly go up.