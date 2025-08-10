Charges against Marcus Morris Sr. dismissed after markers to casinos paid off

The charges against former NBA player Marcus Morris Sr. for fraud involving outstanding debts to two Las Vegas casinos have been dropped after the markers were paid off, according to court documents reviewed by KLAS television 8 in Las Vegas.

Morris was arrested in Florida late last month on what were officially fraud charges related to insufficient funds to cover a total of $265,000 in lines of credit to gamble at the Wynn Las Vegas Hotel and Casino and the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino, with these issues dating back to 2024. The casinos simply wanted their money back, and once the lines of credit were repaid, the charges were dismissed.

From the start, Morris strongly denied that there was any malice or intent to defraud anyone involved, as he explained in a conversation with his twin brother Markieff Morris on their YouTube channel.

“Don’t ever put my name with nothing but fraud. This is not fraud activity. I have never wrote a check to no casinos in exchange for money that I can put in my pocket. I wrote exchange for credit thinking that you know the source of the income and you know what I’ve done in the past years to pay it back plus put the money back that I chose to take from y’all to gamble with. So you know I want to just clear that up and then you could take it how you want.”

This case is now in the past. Morris played 13 seasons in the NBA for the Rockets, Suns, Pistons, Celtics, Knicks, Clippers, 76ers and most recently, the Cavaliers. Morris did not play in the league last season and does not have a contract for the upcoming season.