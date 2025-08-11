 Skip navigation
Detroit signs veteran wing Javonte Green to one-year contract

  
Published August 11, 2025 11:07 AM

The Detroit Pistons just added some defense and toughness to their already impressive wing rotation for next season.

Detroit has signed veteran Javonte Green to a one-year contract, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic. Green becomes the 14th player on the Pistons roster for next season, although it’s not yet known if this is a fully guaranteed contract.

Green, 32, is known for his defense and averaged 5.1 points and 3.2 rebounds a game last season, splitting time between the Pelicans (who bought him out) and the Cavaliers (who jumped at the chance to sign him as a free agent).

Green joins a deep wing rotation that likely sees Jaden Ivey and Ausar Thompson starting, with new additions in Detroit Caris LeVert and Duncan Robinson coming off the bench behind them. Marcus Sasser and Ron Holland II also should be in the mix. For a Detroit team that wants to see its defense move into the top 10 in the league this season (it finished last season 11th), adding Green to the mix on the wing is a plus, giving coach J.B. Bickerstaff another solid option in his rotation.

NOP_Green_Javonte.jpg Javonte Green