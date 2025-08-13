Twins at Yankees prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 13

Its Wednesday, August 13 and the Twins (56-63) are in the Bronx to take on the Yankees (64-56).

Joe Ryan is slated to take the mound for Minnesota against Cam Schlittler for New York.

With wins in 29 of the last 40 games against the Twins, he Yankees can always count on Minnesota to help them get right. Last night the bats took it up a notch as the Bronx Bombers rolled to a 9-1 win. Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge, and Anthony Volpe each went yard for New York. Carlos Rodon allowed just a single hit and a single run to pick up his 12th win of the season.

Lets dive into the series finale and find a sweat or two.

We've got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Twins at Yankees

Date: Wednesday, August 13, 2025

Time: 7:05PM EST

Site: Yankee Stadium

City: Bronx, NY

Network/Streaming: MNNT, AmazonPV

Odds for the Twins at the Yankees

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Twins (+112), Yankees (-132)

Spread: Yankees -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Twins at Yankees

Pitching matchup for August 13, 2025: Joe Ryan vs. Cam Schlittler

Twins: Joe Ryan (11-5, 2.79 ERA)

Last outing: August 8 vs. Kansas City - 1.80 ERA, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts Yankees: Cam Schlittler (1-2, 4.38 ERA)

Last outing: August 8 vs. Houston - 3.60 ERA, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 7 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Twins at Yankees

The Yankees have won 7 straight home games against the Twins

The Over is 12-8 in the Twins’ and the Yankees’ last 10 games combined

The Yankees have covered the Run Line in 11 of their last 13 games against the Twins

Giancarlo Stanton has hit safely in 4 straight games (8-13) to push his batting average for the season to .300

has hit safely in 4 straight games (8-13) to push his batting average for the season to .300 Giancarlo Stanton has homered in the last two games

has homered in the last two games Paul Goldschmidt is 3-18 (.167) over his last 6 games

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Twins and the Yankees

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Twins and the Yankees:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Yankees on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Minnesota Twins at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

