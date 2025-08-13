Phillies at Reds prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 13

Its Wednesday, August 13 and the Phillies (69-50) are in Cincinnati for the final game of their three-game series against the Reds (63-58).

Cristopher Sánchez is slated to take the mound for Philadelphia against Hunter Greene for Cincinnati.

Last night, Brady Singer (10-9) was fantastic allowing just three hits over six shutout innings. It was a balanced attack for Terry Francona’s club as every starter other than Austin Hays picked up at least one hit in the 6-1 win.

Lets dive into the rubber game of this series and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Phillies at Reds

Date: Wednesday, August 13, 2025

Time: 5:10PM EST

Site: Great American Ball Park

City: Cincinnati, OH

Network/Streaming: NBCSP, FDSNOH

Odds for the Phillies at the Reds

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Phillies (-140), Reds (+118)

Spread: Phillies -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Phillies at Reds

Pitching matchup for August 13, 2025: Cristopher Sánchez vs. Hunter Greene

Phillies: Cristopher Sánchez (11-3, 2.36 ERA)

Last outing: August 8 at Texas - 1.50 ERA, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts Reds: Hunter Greene (4-3, 2.72 ERA)

Last outing: June 3 vs. Milwaukee - 3.60 ERA, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 7 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Phillies at Reds

The Phillies have won 4 of their last 5 road trips to teams with winning records

Hunter Greene is back on the mound today for the first time since June 3

is back on the mound today for the first time since June 3 Prior to his injury, betting the Reds on the Run Line with Hunter Greene starting would have returned a 0.60-unit profit in 2025

starting would have returned a 0.60-unit profit in 2025 TJ Friedl is riding a modest 3-game hitting streak (3-11)

is riding a modest 3-game hitting streak (3-11) Cristopher Sanchez has struck out 6 or more hitters in 5 of his last 6 starts

Expert picks & predictions for this evening’s game between the Phillies and the Reds

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Phillies and the Reds:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Philadelphia Phillies on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Cincinnati Reds at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

