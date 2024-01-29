Knicks’ Julius Randle expected to miss ‘weeks’ due to shoulder separation

The red-hot New York Knicks will have to get by without their best interior player, Julius Randle, for a few weeks due to a shoulder dislocation, according to multiple reports.

While the team has made no official announcement (because... Knicks), multiple reports say Randle is expected to miss “weeks” with a dislocated right shoulder. He had an MRI Saturday and it showed he will not need surgery, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

All of this aligns with the idea Randle will miss about a month, which is the standard time out due to a nondescript shoulder dislocation, as tracked by Jeff Stotts at In Street Clothes.

Randle has played at an All-Star level this season and very possibly could be named as an All-Star reserve this Thursday, but his ability to participate in the game on Feb. 18 would be in question. Randle averages 24.1 points and 9.2 rebounds a game and Knicks outscore their opponents by six points per 100 possessions when he is on the court this season.

It was a fluke injury that occurred when Randle drove for a layup and Heat rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. tried to draw the charge, Randle injured his shoulder when he put out his hand to brace his landing.

Julius Randle has suffered an apparent right shoulder injury and will NOT return to tonight's game.



These games will be the first Randle has missed all season. With the All-Star break coming, if he is out a month Randle likely would miss around a dozen games. That would keep him eligible for All-NBA and other potential end-of-season awards.

Expect Josh Hart, Precious Achiuwa and OG Anunoby to get more run while Randle is out.