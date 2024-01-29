 Skip navigation
Could Super Bowl forecast which driver will win NASCAR Cup title?
Could Super Bowl forecast which driver will win NASCAR Cup title?
Chiefs-FMIA.jpg
Kansas City Chiefs' playoffs experience shines against Baltimore Ravens
Filip Chytil
Rangers' Filip Chytil is out for the season after an injury setback

nbc_bfa_superbowl_240129.jpg
Chiefs 'deserve' to be favored in Super Bowl LVIII
nbc_bfa_lionscampbel_240129__412618.jpg
Lions were 'aggressive' all the way to the end
nbc_pft_chiefsdefensev2_240129.jpg
Simms: Chiefs 'out-Ravened' the Ravens in BAL

NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 - Qualifying
Could Super Bowl forecast which driver will win NASCAR Cup title?
Chiefs-FMIA.jpg
Kansas City Chiefs’ playoffs experience shines against Baltimore Ravens
Filip Chytil
Rangers’ Filip Chytil is out for the season after an injury setback

nbc_bfa_superbowl_240129.jpg
Chiefs ‘deserve’ to be favored in Super Bowl LVIII
nbc_bfa_lionscampbel_240129__412618.jpg
Lions were ‘aggressive’ all the way to the end
nbc_pft_chiefsdefensev2_240129.jpg
Simms: Chiefs ‘out-Ravened’ the Ravens in BAL

Knicks' Julius Randle expected to miss 'weeks' due to shoulder separation

  
Published January 29, 2024 12:16 PM
Miami Heat v New York Knicks

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 27: Julius Randle #30 of the New York Knicks reacts after an injury against the Miami Heat in the second half at Madison Square Garden on January 27, 2024 in New York City. The Knicks defeated the Heat 125-109. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The red-hot New York Knicks will have to get by without their best interior player, Julius Randle, for a few weeks due to a shoulder dislocation, according to multiple reports.

While the team has made no official announcement (because... Knicks), multiple reports say Randle is expected to miss “weeks” with a dislocated right shoulder. He had an MRI Saturday and it showed he will not need surgery, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

All of this aligns with the idea Randle will miss about a month, which is the standard time out due to a nondescript shoulder dislocation, as tracked by Jeff Stotts at In Street Clothes.

Randle has played at an All-Star level this season and very possibly could be named as an All-Star reserve this Thursday, but his ability to participate in the game on Feb. 18 would be in question. Randle averages 24.1 points and 9.2 rebounds a game and Knicks outscore their opponents by six points per 100 possessions when he is on the court this season.

It was a fluke injury that occurred when Randle drove for a layup and Heat rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. tried to draw the charge, Randle injured his shoulder when he put out his hand to brace his landing.

These games will be the first Randle has missed all season. With the All-Star break coming, if he is out a month Randle likely would miss around a dozen games. That would keep him eligible for All-NBA and other potential end-of-season awards.

Expect Josh Hart, Precious Achiuwa and OG Anunoby to get more run while Randle is out.

