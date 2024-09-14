 Skip navigation
lee_caddie_screengrab.jpg
Why caddies ripped off shirts and bibs in reaction to Alison Lee’s hole-out at Solheim Cup
NFL: New York Jets at San Francisco 49ers
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 2 of 2024 season
The Solheim Cup - Round Two
2024 Solheim Cup: Day 2 fourball pairings and tee times; U.S. sits 3-0 pair

nbc_golf_leeholeout_240914.jpg
U.S. side goes wild as Lee cashes out from fairway
nbc_pl_whu_goal1_240914v2.jpg
Ings nets 95th-minute equalizer against Fulham
nbc_pl_bhaipshl_240914.jpg
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Ipswich Town Matchweek 4

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Knicks reportedly add shooting, to sign guard Landry Shamet to round out roster

  
Published September 14, 2024 11:18 AM

New York is filling out the back end of its roster with some players who can step up and take on minutes if needed, a lesson learned last season when injuries mounted.

Case in point, New York has agreed to a one-year contract with veteran shooting guard Landry Shamet, according to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

This reunites Shamet and Mikal Bridges, who were teammates in Phoenix. In his six NBA seasons, the 27-year-old has played for the Sixers, Clippers, Nets, Suns and Wizards.

It’s a move that adds some veteran presence and shooting deep on the Knicks bench. Shamet is a six-year NBA veteran who has proved to be a solid rotation player and has shot 38.4% from 3 for his career (that number was down to 33.8% last season on a struggling Wizards team, he should get better looks in New York). Shamet would be behind the starter Bridges and his backup Donte DiVincenzo at the two guard spot, so there will not be a lot of minutes, but the Knicks leaned into a veteran they could trust when called upon over a younger, developmental player in that role. That’s the lesson learned from last season.

The Knicks had 14 fully guaranteed contracts on the roster before this move, Shamet would be the 15th and final regular season roster spot.

While we don’t have the contract details, my guess is it’s not fully guaranteed (it would become fully guaranteed on Jan. 10 if he is still with the team). That is only because the Knicks’ biggest roster need heading into training camp is a backup center behind Mitchell Robinson, and the front office would want to leave itself the flexibility to make a move and fill that role if and when the opportunity presents itself. New York also signed forward Chuma Okeke to a non-guaranteed one-year deal, so one of he and Shamet will not be with the team when the season starts.

Mentions
Landry Shamet.png Landry Shamet Mikal Bridges.png Mikal Bridges New York Knicks Primary Logo New York Knicks