Knicks reportedly add shooting, to sign guard Landry Shamet to round out roster

New York is filling out the back end of its roster with some players who can step up and take on minutes if needed, a lesson learned last season when injuries mounted.

Case in point, New York has agreed to a one-year contract with veteran shooting guard Landry Shamet, according to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Free agent G Landry Shamet has agreed on a one-year deal with the New York Knicks, his agent George S. Langberg of GSL Sports Group tells ESPN. Shamet has career averages of 8.7 points and 38 percent on three-pointers. pic.twitter.com/uS6cxqg68X — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 14, 2024

This reunites Shamet and Mikal Bridges, who were teammates in Phoenix. In his six NBA seasons, the 27-year-old has played for the Sixers, Clippers, Nets, Suns and Wizards.

It’s a move that adds some veteran presence and shooting deep on the Knicks bench. Shamet is a six-year NBA veteran who has proved to be a solid rotation player and has shot 38.4% from 3 for his career (that number was down to 33.8% last season on a struggling Wizards team, he should get better looks in New York). Shamet would be behind the starter Bridges and his backup Donte DiVincenzo at the two guard spot, so there will not be a lot of minutes, but the Knicks leaned into a veteran they could trust when called upon over a younger, developmental player in that role. That’s the lesson learned from last season.

The Knicks had 14 fully guaranteed contracts on the roster before this move, Shamet would be the 15th and final regular season roster spot.

While we don’t have the contract details, my guess is it’s not fully guaranteed (it would become fully guaranteed on Jan. 10 if he is still with the team). That is only because the Knicks’ biggest roster need heading into training camp is a backup center behind Mitchell Robinson, and the front office would want to leave itself the flexibility to make a move and fill that role if and when the opportunity presents itself. New York also signed forward Chuma Okeke to a non-guaranteed one-year deal, so one of he and Shamet will not be with the team when the season starts.

