2025 NBA Playoffs Betting: Futures bets, odds, picks for Conference and NBA Finals

Many are claiming the NBA Playoffs are as wide open as they have been in recent memory. Is that true? Oklahoma City put together the most dominant regular season since the 1990-91 Chicago Bulls with Michael Jordan. The Celtics and Cavaliers finished with a combined 125 wins and finished atop the East by a whopping ten games better than their nearest “rivals”. Not sure how wide open the chase for the Larry O’Brien Trophy really is.

Let’s ask the experts at NBC Sports who follow the Association with a magnifying glass what they expect in the postseason. Who do they believe wins the conference finals, who claims the NBA Championship, and what player jumps to the forefront of conversations on talk shows and social media as the playoffs unfold. We have thrown in the odds where it is appropriate.

NBA Eastern Conference Winner

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports): Celtics (-145) over Pacers (+2200)

“It’s very easy to see Boston versus Cleveland and 99% of the world will pick it, which doesn’t mean it’s wrong because I agree it’s the most likely outcome, but the Cavaliers play at the 10th-quickest tempo this season and that plays right into how Indiana plays (7th-quickest). With the Bucks Damian Lillard dealing with a blood clot and a 4-2 series win over Milwaukee last season, I think the Pacers can advance in the first round and give the Cavaliers a run for their money in the second round. I will go out on a limb here and go with the Pacers versus Celtics in hopes the Eastern Conference isn’t as vanilla as Cleveland versus Boston.”

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper): Cavaliers (+210) over Celtics (-145)

“Clear tier difference between the top two and everyone else in the East and with some questions about Boston’s health and depth I’ll back the home court team with the stronger offensive closing five in the Cavs.”

Kurt Helin (@basketballtalk): Celtics (-145) OVER Cavaliers (+210)

“I’d love to be adventurous here, but these two teams were head and shoulders better than anyone else.”

Raphielle Johnson (@raphiellej): Celtics (-145) OVER Cavaliers (+210)

“Boston and Cleveland have been the two best teams in the East by a comfortable margin. It’s difficult to see that changing in the playoffs.”

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas): Celtics (-145) OVER Cavaliers (+210)

“The Eastern Conference is top-heavy. The Celtics and the Cavs are miles better than any other team in the East. The Celtics have a deep team, probably the deepest in the NBA. Mix in their ability to shoot threes and lock down on defense; they are going to be hard to beat over a seven-game stretch.”

**odds listed are to win the Eastern Conference

NBA Western Conference Winner

Dalzell: Lakers (+600) OVER Clippers (+1200)

“Whoever the No. 7 and 8 seeds are, they will be hot picks to make a run in the West, especially if they are Golden State and Memphis, which makes each round all that more difficult for the No. 1 and 2 seeds. If there is a shakeup, both of the Los Angeles teams could make a run. The Thunder lost in the second-round last year, and the Rockets haven’t made the playoffs since the 2019-20 season, and we forget how young these teams truly are. Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers are white-hot at the right time and the LeBron James and Luka Doncic duo has worked out well, so I will go with the best outcome for the NBA’s ratings (and LeBron’s career).”

Dinsick: Thunder (-140) OVER Lakers (+600)

“The Thunder put a bow on their historic season with a clean run through the Western Conference and get some revenge on Luka and the Lakers in the process.”

Helin: Thunder (-140) OVER Warriors (+750)

“A second-round series between the Lakers and Warriors might be the best series of the playoffs.”

Johnson: Thunder (-140) OVER Lakers (+600)

“As long as the Warriors take care of Memphis and earn the 7-seed, the top half of the bracket breaks well for OKC. The bottom half will be wild, but the LeBron/Luka/Reaves trio should come through.”

Thomas: Lakers (+600) OVER Thunder (-140)

“The Thunder are the deserving favorite. However, since the Luca Doncic acquisition, the Lakers have gone 1-1 with the Thunder. The experience is on the side of the Lakers, with Doncic and LeBron James making deep runs in the playoffs. If there’s a team to beat the Thunder, it will be the Lakers.”

**odds listed are to win the Western Conference

NBA Champion

Dalzell: Celtics (+190) OVER Clippers (+3000)

“I think the Celtics’ road to the Finals will pan out to be easier than the Thunder’s and if Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis can stay healthy, I think Boston is a tough out for anyone in the West.”

Dinsick: Thunder (+165) OVER Cavaliers (+650)

“On the back of the best defense in the NBA in a decade, the versatile Thunder and their MVP engine SGA lift the trophy in a thrilling series against the Cleveland Cavaliers.”

Helin: Thunder (+165) OVER Celtics (+190)

“Trust the regular season.”

Johnson: Celtics (+190) OVER Thunder (+165)

“As long as Jaylen Brown’s knee doesn’t give him any trouble, Boston remains on top.”

Thomas: Celtics (+190) OVER Lakers (+1400)

“The Boston Celtics will win the NBA Championship this season. They are second in offensive rating and fourth in defensive rating. Their ability to outscore their opponents from the three-point line, while defending at a very high level, reminds me of the Splash Brothers Golden State Warriors teams. They have multiple superstars who can carry the offensive load on any given night. They also have the sixth man of the year and a deep and battle-tested bench. It’s hard to repeat as champions, but this Celtics team will probably do just that.”

NBA Player to Breakout in 2025 Playoffs

Dalzell: Jalen Green, Houston Rockets

“With the Rockets being the No. 2 seed, they’ll face Ja Morant or Steph Curry in the first round which puts the 23-year-old Green in the spotlight and in 1-on-1 situations. Everyone is talking about Amen Thompson, but Green signed a three-year extension earlier this season and could show everyone why with a few 30-point games this postseason.”

Jalen Green is +9000 to win WCF MVP and +30000 to win Finals MVP.

Dinsick: Austin Reaves, LA Lakers

“Amazingly, Austing Reaves is the 6th most efficient player (+3.1 offensive EPM this season) in the Western Conference playoff field and with the gravity of Luka Doncic creating additional space for Reaves, he should help the Lakers make the Western Conference Finals this season.”

Austin Reaves is +6000 to win WCF MVP and +13000 to win Finals MVP.

Helin: Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons

“Detroit is going to drag Brunson and KAT into every pick-and-roll possible, and Cunningham will thrive finding space in the midrange.”

Cade Cunningham is +15000 to win ECF MVP and +50000 to win Finals MVP.

Johnson: Amen Thompson, Houston Rockets

“As good as he’s been since moving into the starting lineup, the playoffs will introduce Thompson and his versatile skill set to a wider audience. He’s ready for his close-up.”

Amen Thompson is +16000 to win WCF MVP and +50000 to win Finals MVP.

Thomas: Luka Doncic, LA Lakers

“Without a doubt, the Lakers are the team to watch for me. This is a team that went from fighting for a play-in spot to being the No. 3 seed in the West after the Luca Doncic trade. Let’s not forget that Doncic and Kyrie Irving helped bring the Dallas Mavericks to the NBA Finals with a team full of role players. Now, Doncic is paired with Lebron James, still playing at an all-NBA level, and Austin Reaves, who has taken the next step in his NBA development.”

So, while chalk basically held with this group of experts, there were a handful of surprises/reasons to tune in and enjoy the ride right through to its conclusion when the Larry O’Brien Trophy is awarded in June.