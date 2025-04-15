Grizzlies vs. Warriors Predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and, best bets for April 15

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors Preview

It’s Tuesday, April 15, and the Memphis Grizzlies (48-34) and Golden State Warriors (48-34) are all set to square off from Chase Center in San Francisco.

This will be the fifth meeting of the season between the two. The Warriors have won three of the four.

The Warriors have been playing great basketball. They have won seven of their last 10 and have covered in six of those games (6-3-1).

The Grizzlies are currently 22-19 on the road with a point differential of 5, while the Warriors have a 6-4 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Grizzlies vs. Warriors live today



Date: Tuesday, April 15, 2025

Tuesday, April 15, 2025 Time: 10:00PM EST

10:00PM EST Site: Chase Center

Chase Center City: San Francisco, CA

San Francisco, CA Network/Streaming: TNT

Game odds for Grizzlies vs. Warriors

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Odds: Grizzlies (+252), Warriors (-314)

Spread: Warriors -7

Over/Under: 228 points

That gives the Grizzlies an implied team point total of 113.01, and the Warriors 116.65.



Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Grizzlies vs. Warriors game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is betting on Golden State -6.5 and Ja Morant vs Jimmy Butler +0.5 assists…

Thomas: “The Golden State Warriors have dominated the Grizzlies this season. Adding Jimmy Butler helps strengthen their defense, and allows for a strong secondary scorer to Steph Curry.”

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) is betting on Golden State -6.5…

Dinsick: “The Grizzlies defense is a mirage of late and the Warriors pull away cleanly in the 2nd half to cover.”

Raphielle Johnson (@raphiellej) is taking Golden State -6.5…

Johnson: “It’s not like the Grizzlies have experienced the new head coach bump” since firing Taylor Jenkins. And the Warriors are a different animal since acquiring Jimmy Butler.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Grizzlies & Warriors game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Memphis Grizzlies on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Memphis Grizzlies on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Memphis Grizzlies at +7.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Memphis Grizzlies at +7. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 228.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Grizzlies vs. Warriors on Tuesday



The Warriors have failed to hit their team total in 22 of their 34 games

