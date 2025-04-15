Mavericks vs. Kings Predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 16

Dallas Mavericks vs. Sacramento Kings Preview

It’s Wednesday, April 16, and the Dallas Mavericks (39-43) and Sacramento Kings (40-42) are all set to square off from Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

The Mavericks will be happy to win this game and make it to the playoffs, after shipping away Luca Doncic before the trade deadline.

The Mavericks are currently 17-25 on the road with a point differential of -1, while the Kings have a 4-6 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Mavericks vs. Kings live today



Date: Wednesday, April 16, 2025

Time: 10:00PM EST

Site: Golden 1 Center

City: Sacramento, CA

Network/Streaming: ESPN

Game odds for Mavericks vs. Kings

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Odds: Mavericks (+162), Kings (-195)

Spread: Kings -4.5

Over/Under: 215 points

That gives the Mavericks an implied team point total of 106.64, and the Kings 108.99.



Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Mavericks vs. Kings game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) is betting Dallas +5…

Dinsick: “Expecting a close game and Mavs shooting and defense to keep them inside the number in the 9/10 western confernce matchup”

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) is betting on under 55.5 1st quarter points…

Dalzell: “This will have intensity from the tip. The first quarter Unders went 4-2 to 57 or fewer points in the play-in last season. I will be on all the first quarters Unders this season too.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Mavericks & Kings game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Dallas Mavericks at +4.5.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Dallas Mavericks at +4.5. Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 215.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Mavericks vs. Kings on Wednesday



The Kings are 3-6-1 against the spread in their last 10 games

The Mavericks are 3-7 against the spread in their last 10 games

The over is 3-7 in the last 10 Kings games

The over is 5-4-1 in the last 10 Mavericks games



