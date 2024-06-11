Kristaps Porzingis day-to-day with right leg injury, his absence could alter NBA Finals

The Boston Celtics are +25 with Kristaps Porzingis on the court in an NBA Finals where they are +25 as a team (and up 2-0 on Dallas). That’s not a coincidence.

It’s also why news of another Porzingis injury could change the series.

Porzingis is officially day-to-day after the team announced he “suffered a torn medial retinaculum allowing dislocation of the posterior tibialis tendon in his left leg at 3:27 of the third quarter of Game 2. The injury is unrelated to Porzingis’s prior right calf injury.”

“He’s doing anything and everything he can to be ready for the game tomorrow,” Celtics coach Joe Mazzula said when asked about Porzing’s status. “It’s a serious injury. At the end of the day, our team and the medical team is not going to put him in any bad situations. We’ve taken the decision to play out of his hands because the importance of him. He’s going to do everything he can to play. We’re going to leave it up to our medical team.”

Porzingis said he wants to play, it’s just not his call.

“From my side, as I said, nothing is going to stop me unless I’m told I’m not allowed to play,” Pozingis said. “That’s the only reason I would not be out there.”

According to the Celtics, Porzingis suffered the injury on a play with 3:27 left in the third quarter of Game 2. This was a simple box-out play on a free throw and there didn’t seem to be much to it at the time.

Celtics say latest Porzingis injury occurred with 3:27 left in the third quarter of Game 2. This — a box-out collision with Dereck Lively — is the only thing I see of note at that time. He moves more gingerly on his left leg afterward. Stayed in for an additional 2:45. pic.twitter.com/iVcN9GVWyN — Ben Rohrbach (@brohrbach) June 11, 2024

This is an uncommon injury, but considering Porzingis’ history — he wasn’t even back two full games from a strained calf in his other leg before suffering this injury — there is real cause for concern.

If the retrinaculum is torn, the tendon can shift out of place (dislocate), causing pain and instability of the ankle and foot. — Jeff Stotts (@InStreetClothes) June 11, 2024

Boston isn’t the same team without Porzingis on the court, despite the solid play of Al Horford. Offensively, the Mavericks will sag off Horford and make him hit some outside shots before covering him, whereas Porzingis is far more of a threat. Defensively, Horford is not the same level of rim protector that Porzingis is — KP has five blocked shots in the Finals and has altered several more.

While his status for Wednesday’s Game 3 is “day-to-day,” it’s difficult to imagine Porzingis playing, even if he seemed to be moving well Tuesday.

Just walked past Porziņģis and he seems to be in good spirits and walking comfortably. https://t.co/ydRD0goo29 pic.twitter.com/dKvCHDRMVd — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) June 11, 2024

If Porzingis doesn’t play, and Dallas’ role players feel more comfortable at home — maybe Kyrie Irving, too — it could open the door for Dallas to get back into the series.

Porzingis isn’t the only star player dealing with injuries. ESPN’s Tim MacMahon reports that Luka Doncic got a painkiller injection before Game 2 to treat his bruised chest. He is expected to get one before Game 3 as well.

