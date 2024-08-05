 Skip navigation
Lauri Markkanen expected to delay signing extension with Jazz a day, taking him off trade market

  
Published August 5, 2024 06:21 PM
San Antonio Spurs v Utah Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - MARCH 27: Lauri Markkanen #23 of the Utah Jazz in action with Jeremy Sochan #10 of the San Antonio Spurs during the first half of a game at Delta Center on March 27, 2024 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Lauri Markkanen has been clear from the start — he loves it in Utah and wants to stay there and be part of what the Jazz are building.

“We love to be here,” Markkanen said at his exit interview. “I’ve said it multiple times and my family likes to be here.”

Markkanen has the power to ensure he stays in Utah for another season, and he’s going to use it — he is expected to delay signing an extension with the Jazz until Wednesday (Aug. 7) at least, which will make him ineligible to be traded at the NBA February trade deadline, league sources told NBC Sports (which echoes the reporting of Andy Larsen at the Salt Lake Tribune, Jake Fischer at Yahoo Sports, and others).

Markannen is eligible to sign an extension on Tuesday, Aug. 6, and if he does it that day he could be traded on the day of the 2025 NBA trade deadline, Feb. 6 (there is a six-month waiting period to trade a player after he signs an extension). By waiting a day to sign the extension, Markkanen makes himself ineligible to be traded until after next season (around the 2025 NBA Draft would be the earliest).

There are plenty of teams interested in the 27-year-old All-Star 7-foot forward who averaged 23.2 points and 8.2 rebounds a game last season. Golden State showed considerable interest, but Utah’s president Danny Ainge wanted either Jonathan Kuminga or Brandin Podziemski, plus multiple first-round picks and more, a price too high for the Warriors. The Kings also reportedly had interest.

Markkanen’s new contract will not diminish trade interest in him (if anything, it gives the teams trading for him the security of knowing he will be around for several seasons). The Jazz are expected to use their cap space to give Markkanen a big raise from the $18 million he will make next season, although how much that is remains to be seen. He could sign a four-year, $231 million extension, although the actual number is expected to be below that (but Markkanen could end up making $50+ million a season by the end of this new deal).

Trade interest will not disappear, and Markkanen does not fit well with the Jazz’s rebuilding timeline. The trade rumors around Markannen aren’t going anywhere, but he will be around for at least another year in Utah.

