Milwaukee Bucks agree to deals with veterans Delon Wright, Taurean Prince

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Florida Panthers at Edmonton Oilers
Red Wings sign two-time Stanley Cup champion Vladimir Tarasenko away from the Panthers
MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers
Ohtani elected to start at DH in 4th straight All-Star Game, joins Judge as only holdovers
MX 2024 Rd 05 Southwick Chase Sexton congratulates Jett Lawrence.jpg
Jett Lawrence to miss remainder of Pro Motocross season with thumb injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

oly24_atw400h_trials_mclaughlinwrfeature.jpg
McLaughlin-Levrone’s world record stride by stride
nbc_roto_rbbrookies_240703.jpg
NBA rookies fantasy managers should draft
nbc_roto_rbbknicks_240703.jpg
Dalzell: The Knicks are second best in the east

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Florida Panthers at Edmonton Oilers
Red Wings sign two-time Stanley Cup champion Vladimir Tarasenko away from the Panthers
MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers
Ohtani elected to start at DH in 4th straight All-Star Game, joins Judge as only holdovers
MX 2024 Rd 05 Southwick Chase Sexton congratulates Jett Lawrence.jpg
Jett Lawrence to miss remainder of Pro Motocross season with thumb injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

oly24_atw400h_trials_mclaughlinwrfeature.jpg
McLaughlin-Levrone’s world record stride by stride
nbc_roto_rbbrookies_240703.jpg
NBA rookies fantasy managers should draft
nbc_roto_rbbknicks_240703.jpg
Dalzell: The Knicks are second best in the east

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Milwaukee Bucks agree to deals with veterans Delon Wright, Taurean Prince

  
Published July 3, 2024 09:07 PM
Los Angeles Lakers v Washington Wizards

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 03: Taurean Prince #12 of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles against the Washington Wizards during the first half at Capital One Arena on April 03, 2024 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Getty Images

One of Lakers’ fans frustrations with Darvin Ham last season was how much he leaned into Taurean Prince (the Lakers were getting outscored by 2.7 points per 100 possessions when Prince was on the floor, but Ham stuck with him as a starter for 49 games and played him bigger minutes). Ham is now out and headed back to Milwaukee as an assistant on Doc Rivers’ staff.

Prince is coming with him — the veteran forward has agreed to a contract with the Bucks, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Milwaukee had a quiet offseason up to this point but reached a couple of deals in the last 24 hours, the other with veteran wing Delon Wright, who spent last season in Miami.

Both of these are veteran minimum deals, because that’s what Milwaukee can offer.

While Lakers fans are laughing about Prince, this is actually a great signing for the Bucks — at the minimum and in a 20ish minutes a night role off the bench, Prince is a fantastic pickup. He averaged 8.9 points a game last season for the Lakers and shot 39.6% from 3 (one of the reasons Ham stuck with him, Los Angeles needed the floor spacing).

Wright is the same thing. He is a solid rotational combo guard who shot 36.8% from 3 last season and is a quality defender known for his ability to deflect passes. Where Wright fits in the rotation remains to be seen, but he could see clutch minutes in games against elite guards from other teams — him on the ball with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez protecting the paint could work well.

Milwaukee hasn’t been making big splashes, but the bet is that year two of the Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard partnership—with just one experienced coach from the start and (hopefully) good health—can vault them back into the upper echelon of the East. To be there, solid role players are required, and the combo of Prince and Wright can be that.

Mentions
Taurean Prince.png Taurean Prince Delon Wright.png Delon Wright Milwaukee Bucks Primary Logo Milwaukee Bucks