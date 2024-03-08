 Skip navigation
THE PLAYERS Championship - Final Round
Full field for the 50th edition of The Players Championship
The Genesis Invitational - Round Two
Two-time champion Woods not in field for 50th Players
Jordan Eberle
Kraken keep veteran Jordan Eberle at trade deadline after agreeing to 2-year extension

Top Clips

nbc_golf_homaaceflashback_240308.jpg
Homa looks back to first ace of PGA Tour career
nbc_golf_spiethbunkerflashback_240308.jpg
Spieth's 'this one's on me' moment at BMW Champ.
nbc_golf_spiethonpalmer_240308.jpg
Spieth recalls Palmer story night at Champs Dinner

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
THE PLAYERS Championship - Final Round
Full field for the 50th edition of The Players Championship
The Genesis Invitational - Round Two
Two-time champion Woods not in field for 50th Players
Jordan Eberle
Kraken keep veteran Jordan Eberle at trade deadline after agreeing to 2-year extension

Top Clips

nbc_golf_homaaceflashback_240308.jpg
Homa looks back to first ace of PGA Tour career
nbc_golf_spiethbunkerflashback_240308.jpg
Spieth’s ‘this one’s on me’ moment at BMW Champ.
nbc_golf_spiethonpalmer_240308.jpg
Spieth recalls Palmer story night at Champs Dinner

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MRI on Stephen Curry’s ankle clean, reportedly not expected to miss extended time

  
Published March 8, 2024 04:59 PM
NBA: Chicago Bulls at Golden State Warriors

Mar 7, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) limps off the court after a play against the Chicago Bulls during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

This is about as good of news as the Warriors could have hoped.

An MRI of Stephen Curry’s right ankle came back clean, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. While he could miss a game — or a few games — recovering from this, he is not expected to miss extended time. That is a huge relief to a Warriors team in the midst of a playoff chase.

Curry rolled his ankle inside the final four minutes of the Warriors’ loss to the Bulls Thursday night, immediately limping back to the locker room not to return.

However long Curry is out, expect Chris Paul to step into the starting lineup.

Curry is playing at an All-NBA level this season, averaging 26.9 points per game, shooting 40.7% from 3, and dishing out 4.9 assists a game. As it has long been, Curry’s gravity makes the Warriors’ movement offense flow, without him they will struggle to score most nights.

The Warriors can’t afford to be without Curry for long as they jockey for play-in positioning. Golden State is tied for the 9/10 seeds in the West with the Lakers, 1.5 games back of the No. 8 seed Mavericks. Teams in the 9/10 slots face each other and then need to win another game (over the loser of the 7/8 matchup) to make the playoffs. Golden State wants to climb into the top eight (they are three games back of the Suns for the No. 6 seed and avoiding the play-in altogether).

