The Solheim Cup - Preview Day One
Nine years after controversy and unease, Alison Lee returns to Solheim Cup, excited to be part of the team
NBA: San Antonio Spurs at Denver Nuggets
12-Team, 9-Cat Mock Draft Analysis
GXJTmmyWMAEPiQq.jpeg
Takeaways: Virginia tops loaded Inverness field, plus some early NCAA predictions

Top Clips

nbc_soccer_usagoal_240910.jpg
Pulisic’s accurate strike gives USMNT the lead
nbc_golf_gc_amypettersenchat_240910.jpg
Pettersen: Team Europe ‘having a ball’ at Solheim
nbc_golf_foldsofhonorwomenrd2_240910.jpg
HLs: Women’s Folds of Honor Collegiate, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
The Solheim Cup - Preview Day One
Nine years after controversy and unease, Alison Lee returns to Solheim Cup, excited to be part of the team
NBA: San Antonio Spurs at Denver Nuggets
12-Team, 9-Cat Mock Draft Analysis
GXJTmmyWMAEPiQq.jpeg
Takeaways: Virginia tops loaded Inverness field, plus some early NCAA predictions

Top Clips

nbc_soccer_usagoal_240910.jpg
Pulisic’s accurate strike gives USMNT the lead
nbc_golf_gc_amypettersenchat_240910.jpg
Pettersen: Team Europe ‘having a ball’ at Solheim
nbc_golf_foldsofhonorwomenrd2_240910.jpg
HLs: Women’s Folds of Honor Collegiate, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NBA expands scope of out-of-bounds coaches challenges, fouls can now be called from review

  
Published September 10, 2024 02:37 PM

This play may best sum up the NBA’s announced change on what referees can review on a coach’s challenge for an out-of-bounds play. During the Western Conference Finals, Dallas’ Kyrie Irving reached in and fouled Minnesota’s Jaden McDaniels, causing McDaniels to lose the ball out of bounds. On the floor, the referees did not call the foul but did call the ball out off Irving. Dallas challenged, but under the rules the referees could not change their call to give Irving a foul, all they could do was change the call to say the ball did go out off McDaniels, a successful challenge that gave the Mavericks the ball. (Postgame, the officials admitted they missed the call but said they were prevented from doing anything except saying it was Dallas’ ball.)

Not anymore, under the expanded use of a coach’s challenge announced by the league, the referees could change their call to a foul on the play.

There are three conditions: 1) The foul has to be by a player involved in the out-of-bounds play (not somewhere else on the court); 2) The referees will look at the distance between the foul and the out-of-bounds play; 3) How much time elapsed between the foul and the out-of-bounds play?

The league is working to keep this very specific, but it did come up a few times last season. It’s not going to lead to more reviews, as it can only be during a coach’s challenge (although those challenges could take longer in these cases).

The rule change was recommended by the NBA’s Competition Committee — comprised of players, coaches, owners, team and league basketball executives, and referees — who passed it along to the Board of Governors, who approved it.

