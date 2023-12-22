NBA on Christmas Day 2023: History, Schedule, Top Performances, where to watch

The NBA and Christmas go together like ugly Christmas sweaters and egg nog. It’s a tradition we have come to love and anticipate.

But when did it start? And who is playing this season? Here is everything you need to know about the NBA on Christmas Day.

How long has the NBA been playing on Christmas Day?

Monday will mark the 76th year the NBA has played on Christmas, a tradition that dates back to 1947, a couple of years after the end of World War II.

That year, the New York Knicks beat the Providence Steamrollers 89-75, the Washington Capitals knocked off the St. Louis Bombers 73-56 and the Baltimore Bullets topped the Chicago Stags 87-70.

What NBA teams have never played on Christmas Day?

Only one: The Charlotte Hornets. It’s a lonely distinction.

The Hornets are the only NBA team to never play on Christmas 🥶 pic.twitter.com/OngzuRhvY7 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) December 26, 2022

Who holds the record for most points scored on Christmas Day?

Bernard King.

The Brooklyn-born Knicks legend dropped 60 points on the New Jersey Nets on Christmas Day in 1984, leading New York to a 120-114 win. King went on to lead the NBA in scoring that season at 32.9 points a game, and when we talk about the greatest scorers the game has ever seen, King too often gets overlooked. The man was a bucket.

Bernard King scores 60 points and holds the Christmas Day record in 1984! #NBABreakdown #NBAXmasMemory



NBA on Christmas Day has games all day on ESPN and ABC beginning at 12pm/et. #NBAXmas pic.twitter.com/0rPyLY2UND — NBA History (@NBAHistory) December 25, 2019

Tracy McGrady should get a special mention here: He played in three Christmas Day games in his career and scored 40 or more points in each (a 43.3 career Christmas Day scoring average, the highest ever).

Other Christmas Day single-game record holders include:

• Rebounds: Wilt Chamberlain (36 in 1961)

• Assists: Guy Rodgers (1966) and Nate “Tiny” Archibald (1972) with 18

• Blocked shots: DeAndre Jordan (eight in 2011)

• Steals: Kyrie Irving (seven in 2016)

LeBron James is a Christmas Day NBA legend

LeBron James is used to spending his Christmas Day on the hardwood.

This year marks the 18th time LeBron will play on Christmas Day, and yes, that is a record. LeBron also has the record for total points scored on Christmas Day (460 and counting) and is currently tied with his former teammate Dwyane Wade for most wins on Christmas Day with 10. LeBron can break that record this season if the Lakers knock off the Celtics this year.

If you’re wondering about other Christmas Day career/totals leaders:

• Rebounds: Bill Russell (146)

• Assists: Oscar Robertson (145)

• Blocked shots: Shaquille O’Neal (25)

• Steals: Russell Westbrook (29)

What NBA teams are playing on Christmas Day 2023?

As it has for years each of the past 16 years, the NBA will have five games on Christmas Day. Here’s who is playing and where to watch.

Milwaukee Bucks at New York Knicks (Noon ET; ESPN)

This will be the 56th time the Knicks play on Christmas Day, with games dating back to 1947 (a New York win over the Providence Steamrollers). The Knicks will have their hands full trying to pick up another one as Milwaukee brings the powerful duo of two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo (playing at an MVP level again this season averaging 30.6 points and 11.1 rebounds a game) and Damian Lillard. Jalen Brunson will have a lot on his plate for New York.

Golden State Warriors at Denver Nuggets (2:30 p.m. ET; ABC)

These teams won the last two NBA championships and bring real star-power to Christmas Day with two two-time MVPs: Nikola Jokic for the Nuggets and Stephen Curry for the Warriors. Chris Paul will be back on Christmas Day coming off the bench for Golden State, but if Jamal Murray is the point guard we’re talking about, it will be a Merry Christmas for Nuggets fans.

Boston Celtics at Los Angeles Lakers (5 p.m. ET; ABC)

The latest installment of the NBA’s greatest and most historic rivalry will take place on Christmas Day. This is just the third time these teams have met on Christmas, and the first time since 2008 (when it was a Finals rematch from the previous June). LeBron James and the Lakers tend to rise to the moment (see their In-Season Tournament win) but they will face a challenge against one of the best teams in the NBA this season, the 21-6, East-leading Celtics with Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum as a matchup nightmare.

Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat (8 p.m. ET; ESPN)

Heat coach Eric Spoelstra has never lost on Christmas Day, a career 8-0, and the Heat are historically 11-2 on Christmas (the highest winning percentage of any team). Jimmy Butler and the Heat went to the NBA Finals last season and Joel Embiid and the 76ers have their eyes on that target this season. Philly also has breakout star Tyrese Maxey who will be a problem on this big Christmas stage.

Dallas Mavericks @ Phoenix Suns (10:30 p.m. ET; ESPN)

The NBA closes out the night with major star power: Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving vs. Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. Dallas vs. Phoenix. In an NBA all-too void of real rivalries, Booker vs. Doncic has turned into one and means we could see some real fireworks on Christmas night.

