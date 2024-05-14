Watch Now
Is Doncic letting Mavs down with poor FT shooting?
Poor free-throw shooting can decide games and cost a team a title, and if Luka Doncic is going to be as ball-dominant as he is, he must improve his free throw shooting along with the team, according to Dan Patrick.
Missed free throws costly for Mavs vs. Thunder
Dan Patrick chides Dallas for shooting 52% from the free throw line to Oklahoma City's 96%, leading to a Game 4 loss against the Thunder and a 2-2 series tie.
Is home-court advantage real or a myth?
The DPS crew discuss if home-court advantage is real, breaking down the psychological effects of playing in different environments and putting recent NBA playoff games in context with the phenomenon.
Szczerbiak: NBA officials ‘best in the business’
Wally Szczerbiak joins the Dan Patrick Show to weigh in on who has the edge between the Knicks and Pacers as well as Nuggets and Timberwolves, home-court advantage in the NBA, the league's officiating and more.
Lunch Money: Target Holiday, Doncic in Game 4s
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell focus on Celtics’ Jrue Holiday and Mavericks’ Luka Doncic in their respective Game 4 playoff matchups as they aim to turn lunch money into dinner money.
Could Jokic crack NBA’s top-10 ever with title?
The Dan Patrick Show discusses where Nikola Jokic would be ranked among the all-time NBA hierarchy of players if he adds a second championship to his third Most Valuable Player award.
Pistons somehow not bad enough to get No. 1 pick
The Dan Patrick Show glances at the outcomes after the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery, where the Pistons slid to No. 5 despite being tied for the best odds for the No. 1 pick, while the Hawks vaulted to the top amid a 3% chance.
Which NBA series is closer: NYK-IND or DEN-MIN?
The Dan Patrick Show debates which series actually feels tied at 2-2 between New York-Indiana and Denver-Minnesota.
Suns are in a ‘bad spot’ after firing Frank Vogel
Frank Isola joins Dan Patrick to break down the Boston Celtics' disappointing loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Phoenix Suns' decision to fire head coach Frank Vogel after one season and more.
Ward analyzes Rivers’ NBA vs. NFL debate
Charlie Ward joins Dan Patrick to discuss the grit of the New York Knicks during their postseason run and offers his thoughts on the debate surrounding NBA and NFL players competing in their respective sports.
Lunch Money: Nuggets, Pacers face crucial Game 3s
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell look to the Nuggets and Pacers turning the tables in their respective Game 3 playoff matchups as they aim to turn lunch money into dinner money.
Cavaliers climb back into series vs. Celtics
The Dan Patrick Show recaps one of the biggest upsets in NBA playoff history after the Cavaliers pulled off the largest playoff win by a double-digit underdog since 1991 against the Celtics in Game 2 to even the series.