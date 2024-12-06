 Skip navigation
NBA returning to China for first time since 2019 with preseason game in Macao in October

  
Published December 6, 2024 01:50 PM
BASKET-NBA-CHN

Mark Tatum (centre L), NBA deputy commissioner and chief operating officer, and Patrick Dumont (centre R), president and CEO of the Las Vegas Sands Corporation, pose with other executives during a press conference to announce NBA pre-season games coming to China in 2025, at the Londoner Hotel in Macau on December 6, 2024. The NBA will stage two pre-season games in Macau next October, its deputy commissioner said on December 6, marking its return to China after being frozen out for more than five years. (Photo by Eduardo Leal / AFP) (Photo by EDUARDO LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

For the first time since 2019 — when Daryl Morey published a Tweet supporting protestors in Hong Kong, and Adam Silver publicly backed Morey’s right to expression — the NBA is returning to China for a couple of preseason games.

The Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns will travel to legendary gambling hub Macao, China, for two preseason games (Oct. 10 and 12) at The Venetian Arena.

“Bringing preseason games to Macao will showcase the excitement of the NBA to fans in one of the world’s emerging hubs for sports,” NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum said. “The Nets and the Suns feature an exciting mix of established and rising stars, and we look forward to engaging fans, aspiring players and the local community in Macao through these games and a variety of interactive events, youth development programs and social impact initiatives.”

While both the NBA and China had slowly been repairing their relationship, a business connection brought this together. The Venetian Arena, attached to a hotel and casino, is ultimately owned by the Adelson family — through the Las Vegas Sands Corporation — who also are the controlling majority owners of the Dallas Mavericks after purchasing most of Mark Cuban’s share of the team for $3.5 billion in 2023.

“NBA basketball is a global sport that attracts people of different ages, backgrounds and cultures. It creates exciting experiences that connect people while playing a positive role in communities,” said LVS President and Dallas Mavericks governor Patrick Dumont. “Sands is honored to bring The NBA China Games to Macao so that the most elite level of basketball can be experienced directly by the fans who are so passionate about it. We look forward to welcoming the NBA to Macao next October.”

Basketball in general, and the NBA, in particular, are very popular with younger generations of Chinese residents. The NBA and China had a budding, if at times awkward, relationship growing in the pre-pandemic era, with 15 preseason games in the nation starting in 2004 and running up through 2019. Morey’s Tweet of support for the Hong Kong protestors — popular in the United States — and Adam Silver’s backing of his right to express those thoughts brought things to a stretching halt. NBA games were blacked out in China for years and sponsors pulled out. The incident is reported to have cost the NBA more than $400 million in revenue over the years.

Things are thawing a little now, and with the help of some business connections, the NBA is back in one of the world’s largest markets.

