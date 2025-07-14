Philadelphia’s Paul George undergoes arthroscopic surgery on his left knee

At the top of the list of things the 76ers need to turn next season around is key players staying healthy. This is a bad start.

Paul George underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee “to treat an injury sustained during a recent workout,” the 76ers announced on Monday. That’s a rather vague description of what was done, and the only timeline the 76ers gave was that George will be re-evaluated before training camp starts in September. Kyle Neubeck of PHLY Sports had a few more details.

A source familiar with George’s injury told me this was essentially an arthroscopic clean up and did not involve the major ligaments



Don’t know much more than that as of yet — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) July 14, 2025

If that report is accurate, George should be good to go by the start of next season. However, nothing feels certain with George and his health.

George, who was attending games at the Las Vegas Summer League, played in just half of the 76ers’ games last season due to knee and groin injuries. That followed the pattern in Philly, where Joel Embiid played in 19 games, Jared McCain played 23 games, and Tyrese Maxey played in 52 due to an assortment of injuries. When George did play, he averaged 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists a game, while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc.

Philly enters next season as the biggest question mark in the Eastern Conference (if not the NBA). On paper, the Embiid/George/Maxey core should lead one of the — if not THE — most talented team in the East, but can they be trusted to stay healthy and mesh under coach Nick Nurse? In a down Eastern Conference, this team has the potential to win the conference, but numerous questions lie in its way.

Health is at the top of that list of questions. George’s surgery may be nothing and something forgotten about by the time next season tips, but it feels like a bad omen. At least.