MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: Phoenix Mercury at Golden State Valkyries
Alyssa Thomas makes free throw with a second remaining to lift Mercury past Valkyries
MLB: All Star-Home Run Derby-East at West
Seattle’s Cal Raleigh becomes first catcher and switch-hitter to win Home Run Derby
WNBA: Minnesota Lynx at Chicago Sky
Napheesa Collier scores 29 and the Lynx beat the Sky 91-78

Top Clips

nbc_moto_t24justincooper_250714.jpg
Implications of Cooper taking over SMX points lead
nbc_moto_t24jettlawrence_250714.jpg
Lawrence brothers on ‘another level right now’
nbc_moto_t24jeremymartin_250714.jpg
Martin ends career with ‘perfect weekend’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Victor Wembanyama says he is ‘officially cleared to return’ to basketball activities

  
Published July 15, 2025 12:32 AM

Victor Wembanyama did not set foot on an NBA court after the All-Star Game, when he was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder. He missed enough games that he did not qualify for Defensive Player of the Year or other postseason honors that might have come his way.

Wembanyama has been medically cleared and will be back to start next season, he told French sports publication L’Équipe.

“I’m officially cleared to return. It just happened — I got the green light from the Spurs’ medical staff just a few hours ago [this was reported on July 11]. Phew, I’ll finally be able to play a bit of basketball again!”

Wembanyama averaged 24.3 points, 11 rebounds, and 3.8 blocks per game when healthy last season (although he missed 36 games, he still led the league in total blocks). At age 21, he was named to his first All-Star team.

Considering the timing of this announcement, it’s no surprise that Wembanyama is still ruled out of playing for France at EuroBasket 2025, which starts next month.

Talk to scouts and front office people around the league about who can challenge Oklahoma City’s dominance in the West, for next year they usually say Denver and Houston, but talk about two or three years down the line and they fear San Antonio and what they will become with Wembanyama and a good core around him. He just needs to stay healthy.