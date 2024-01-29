 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 Ryder Cup - Morning Foursomes Matches
Report: Hatton to LIV, will join Rahm’s team in time for season opener
U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Marathon
How to watch the 2024 U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Finals Andorra 2023 - Day 5 - Women's &amp; Men?s Slalom &amp; Super L.
Alpine skiing TV, live stream schedule for 2023-24 World Cup season

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btekcbalrecap_240128.jpg
Chiefs offense ‘isn’t fixed’ after AFC title win
nbc_roto_btesbline_240128.jpg
Early Super Bowl betting thoughts for 49ers-Chiefs
nbc_pk_40for40_andyreidcorndog_230811.jpg
40-For-40: Reid’s ‘corn dog’ wins Super Bowl LVII

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 Ryder Cup - Morning Foursomes Matches
Report: Hatton to LIV, will join Rahm’s team in time for season opener
U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Marathon
How to watch the 2024 U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Finals Andorra 2023 - Day 5 - Women's &amp; Men?s Slalom &amp; Super L.
Alpine skiing TV, live stream schedule for 2023-24 World Cup season

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btekcbalrecap_240128.jpg
Chiefs offense ‘isn’t fixed’ after AFC title win
nbc_roto_btesbline_240128.jpg
Early Super Bowl betting thoughts for 49ers-Chiefs
nbc_pk_40for40_andyreidcorndog_230811.jpg
40-For-40: Reid’s ‘corn dog’ wins Super Bowl LVII

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Nets’ Ben Simmons expected to make return to court Monday

  
Published January 29, 2024 07:55 AM
NBA: Preseason-Brooklyn Nets at Los Angeles Lakers

Oct 9, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Ben Simmons, who played in just six games for the Brooklyn Nets this season before being sidelined by a left lower back nerve impingement, is set to return to the court Monday against Utah.

Simmons is officially listed as “probable” for Monday night’s contest. He practiced Saturday with the Nets’ G-League affiliate and came out of that well, leading Brooklyn coach Jacque Vaughn to say it was likely Simmons played Monday.

Simmons has missed 38 games since the injury flared up. In the six he did play, he averaged 6.5 points, 10.8 rebounds and 6.7 assists a game, but remained limited because of his shooting — Simmons did not attempt any 3-pointers and got to the free throw line four times total (making one).

Simmons’ injury issues this season echo last season, when he played in 42 games for Brooklyn. Simmons is making $37.9 million this season and is fully guaranteed for $40.3 million next season. That salary plus his injury history make trading him not an option for Brooklyn, which would have to add considerable sweeteners to any deal.

Mentions
Ben Simmons.png Ben Simmons Brooklyn Nets Primary Logo Brooklyn Nets