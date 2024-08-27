 Skip navigation
Nuggets numbers: Westbrook to wear 4 in Denver; Gordon changes to 32 to honor brother

  
Published August 27, 2024 05:00 PM
2024 NBA Playoffs- Los Angeles Clippers v Dallas Mavericks

DALLAS, TX - MAY 3: Russell Westbrook #0 of the LA Clippers warms up before the game the game against the Dallas Mavericks during Round 1 Game 6 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs on May 3, 2024 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

Typically, players changing numbers isn’t interesting or making headlines, unless it’s Kobe Bryant or LeBron James who is making the change. However, things are a little different in Denver this season.

Russell Westbrook, who has worn “0" for every year of his professional career except one, will switch to “4.” That’s the same number he wore in high school and his one season with the Washington Wizards, at the time saying it represented a new start.

Christan Braun wears 0 for the Nuggets currently and a report came out — and got some traction — that Westbrook approached Braun about trading numbers and was shot down by the third-year wing. Westbrook, however, said in an Instagram story Tuesday that was not true:

“Let’s please leave our young star alone. CB and I never discussed him passing along the number 0. I didn’t want, inquire about, or request the number 0 because I chose to mark this new change with a ‘new’ number. The excitement of the new season has already begun, and unfortunately I know that means the offload of many false stories. Not today! CB and I are locked in and ready to get things rockin’ in the mile high city!”

Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon also will be changing numbers, switching from the 50 he has worn since coming to Denver to 32.

That is a tribute to Gordon’s older brother, Drew, who died in a car crash in May. Drew wore No. 32 while playing at New Mexico and during his overseas career. Aaron wanted to honor Drew with the number change.

