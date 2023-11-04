Pacers’ Daniel Theis has yet to play this season, ‘I’m not happy with the situation’

Daniel Theis is a proven, solid NBA rotation big man who showed out this summer helping Germany to gold at the FIBA World Cup.

Theis has yet to touch the court for the Indiana Pacers this season (even in garbage time of a 51-point loss to his former team, the Celtics). He has five DNP-CDs to start the season and is buried on the Pacers’ depth chart behind starter Myles Turner as well as Isaiah Jackson and Jalen Smith (Jackson and Smith have gotten run this season). Theis is frustrated, as he told Brian Robb of MassLive (hat tip to Hoops Rumors).

“Obviously after a great summer, I’m not happy with the situation I’m in right now. I want to play and take all the good stuff from the summer into the season but it’s a long season. We are going to see what’s going on and what’s happening....

“There’s communication but it’s also coach’s decision. I just stay ready, do my thing and whatever happens, happens.”

Theis missed most of last season due to a knee injury (he only played in seven games) but showed he was ready for more, averaging more than 20 minutes and 10.9 points a game for Germany.

Theis is a prime candidate for an in-season trade. There are a few teams that could use depth at center, Theis is a proven veteran on a reasonable contract ($9.1 million this season and a club option for next season at $9.5 million). It’s a name to watch as we move into trade season past Christmas and up to the February trade deadline.

For now, Theis just awaits his opportunity.

