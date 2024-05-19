 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_indy_ryanqualsessay_240517.jpg
How to watch 2024 Indy 500 pole qualifying Sunday on NBC and Peacock
149th Preakness Stakes
Still training, still winning, 88-year-old D. Wayne Lukas does it again at Preakness
2024 Indianapolis 500
Why six Chevy drivers had plenum fires in Indy 500 qualifying, and how the problem will be fixed

Top Clips

dnp_oly_gnia_jordanchileshartford_240518.jpg
Chiles vaults at Core Hydration Classic
nbc_golf_penske_240518.jpg
Moving Day: Lowry surges to T4 behind Saturday 62
oly_gnia_shilesejoneshartford_240518.jpg
Jones second to Biles at Core Hydration Classic

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_indy_ryanqualsessay_240517.jpg
How to watch 2024 Indy 500 pole qualifying Sunday on NBC and Peacock
149th Preakness Stakes
Still training, still winning, 88-year-old D. Wayne Lukas does it again at Preakness
2024 Indianapolis 500
Why six Chevy drivers had plenum fires in Indy 500 qualifying, and how the problem will be fixed

Top Clips

dnp_oly_gnia_jordanchileshartford_240518.jpg
Chiles vaults at Core Hydration Classic
nbc_golf_penske_240518.jpg
Moving Day: Lowry surges to T4 behind Saturday 62
oly_gnia_shilesejoneshartford_240518.jpg
Jones second to Biles at Core Hydration Classic

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mavericks experience pays off in 17-point comeback victory over Thunder to win series

  
Published May 19, 2024 12:12 AM
2024 NBA Playoffs - Oklahoma City Thunder v Dallas Mavericks

DALLAS, TX - MAY 18: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks celebrates after the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder during Round 2 Game 6 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs on May 18, 2024 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Cooper Neill/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

Experience can come with some pain.

Dallas Mavericks players such as Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving have that experience from past painful losses and it fuels them in big moments. The young Oklahoma City Thunder just got their first big dose of it.

P.J. Washington made two free throws with 2.5 seconds left in the game after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander fouled him on a 3-pointer — Oklahoma City challenged the call, but referee Tony Brothers said SGA made contact with the ball but didn’t dislodge it, then made illegal contact with Washington’s arm before the shot was released.

Washington’s two free throws put Dallas ahead 117-116, he then intentionally missed the third and the Thunder — without a timeout after the challenge — could not score.

The result was a dramatic home win for Dallas, which gave them a 4-2 series win and puts it through to the Western Conference Finals, starting Wednesday against the winner of Sunday’s Game 7 between Minnesota and Denver.

Kyrie Irving’s streak remains intact — he is 14-0 in closeout games.

“Being down 17 in a closeout game isn’t a position you want to be in,” Irving said, via the AP. “But that’s where we found ourselves. We had to respond the way we’ve been responding all season.”

Luka Doncic posted his third-straight triple-double — while playing through an ailing knee — rising up when his team needed him to lift them to the Western Conference Finals for the second time in three years.

Doncic got help, not just from Irving who scored 22, but also Derrick Jones Jr. who had 22 points as well. For a couple of games late in the series Jones was the guy Oklahoma City left open to double Doncic and Irving, and he made them pay.

Gilgeous-Alexander played like an MVP candidate and finished with 36 points, while Jalen Williams had 22 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

It felt like Oklahoma City was going to force a Game 7 when it scored 24 points in the final five minutes of the second half to take a 64-48 lead into the break. When things got tight in the first half for the Thund, Gilgeous-Alexanderho took charge, was aggressive, and scored 21 points in the first half alone. However, in that final five-minute run, as the defense focused on him, SGA and the Thunder moved the ba,ll and seven other OKC players scored in that stretch.

At the same time, Dallas turned the ball over 12 times in the first half, which led to the Thunder getting 14 more shot attempts in the first 24 minutes (and 11 more 3s). That was the difference. Meanwhile, the Mavericks grew increasingly frustrated with the officiating, getting in their own heads a little.

In the second half, Dallas showed more poise, got a boost from the home crowd, and made the big plays when it mattered most — the kind of plays an experienced team makes.

Oklahoma City will have those chances in the future, and they now have a little more experience to draw on.

Mentions
Luka Doncic.png Luka Doncic Derrick Jones, Jr_.png Derrick Jones Jr. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.png Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Kyrie Irving.png Kyrie Irving Jalen Williams.png Jalen Williams Dallas Mavericks Primary Logo Dallas Mavericks