Paul George, Clippers discussing contract extension but still in early stages

It’s a now-or-never season for the Los Angeles Clippers — it’s year five of the Kawhi Leonard and Paul George era and all they have to show so far is one trip to the Western Conference Finals. If things don’t work out this year, Los Angeles pivots to a new direction, right?

Maybe not. As evidence, Paul George confirmed on Wednesday that the Clippers and his representatives are discussing a possible contract extension, although he made it sound like it is in a preliminary stage with the sides not close.

Paul George says he and the Clippers are active in extension talks.



“It’s active, but both sides have to be on the same page and that’s just what we’re trying to figure out.”



Leonard and George are extension eligible (they have matching $48.8 million player options for next season, but they could also turn those down and become free agents). While from the outside giving that duo more years and money may sound like the definition of insanity, it is more likely than you think, for a couple of reasons.

One, the Clippers move into the new Intuit Dome arena next season and owner Steve Ballmer understandably wants to roll in there with a team he can sell to fans, one worth the price of admission. Which brings us to the second reason...

Where would the Clippers pivot to that would be any good? While Los Angeles could try to start a rebuild, that’s a tough sell in a new building, especially in a city with plenty of competing options for a fan’s entertainment dollar. The Clippers could try to land another star — hello James Harden — but are we sure said star would be around at the start of next season? Both George and Leonard are reportedly interested in staying with the Clippers, if that can happen at a price and number of years both sides are comfortable with, it may make sense to continue the marriage (for example, if Leonard and George opt in to next year then take much lower salaries in two extended seasons).

Whatever happens, league sources told NBC Sports that the jobs of team president Lawrence Frank and the front office are safe — the failure of the Leonard/George era is not on them. At least in the eyes of Ballmer, and that’s the only opinion that matters. It’s also fair to say that no matter how this era ends, it was good for the Clippers because it helped establish the franchise as a destination — Leonard and George chose to go there. This isn’t Donald Sterling’s Clippers anymore, players and agents around the league respect this franchise. One that can land top free agents. Leonard and George helped change that perception (Ballmer’s money and the new arena help, too).

It’s all something to watch; just don’t be shocked if a deal to extend this Clippers era is struck.