Paul George officially out at least two games with left knee bone bruise, reevaluated Monday

This could have been much worse.

The 76ers confirmed that Paul George has suffered another bone bruise on his left knee — the same injury that had him miss the first five games of the regular season — but say he will be reevaluated after two games this time. From the 76ers:

An MRI of Paul George’s left knee revealed no structural damage. He will be listed as out (left knee bone bruise) for the next two games and reevaluated on Monday.

George suffered this latest injury one minute into the third quarter Wednesday night, when he collided with Memphis’ Desmond Bane going for a rebound. George instantly left the game and went to the locker room, not to return.

“It was a hyperextension similar to the preseason. It’s the same knee, I think...” 76ers head coach Nick Nurse said postgame (it is the same knee). “They said it was similar to last time, which was a bone bruise.”

Wednesday night was the first game in which Philadelphia’s big three of George, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey were all together on the court this season — and that lasted a little more than a half. The three played six minutes together, the team shot 3-of-11 in that stretch and was +1.

It was another rough game for the 76ers offense — currently dead last in the league — and Philly fell to a shorthanded Memphis team (no Ja Morant), 117-111. Philadelphia is now 2-12 on the season, the worst record in the NBA.