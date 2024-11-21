Paul George officially out at least two games with left knee bone bruise, reevaluated Monday

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

CME Group Tour Championship 2024 - Round One
Nelly Korda struggles at CME Group Tour Championship, opens 8 back of leader Narin An
The National Dog Show Presented by Purina - Season 22
How to watch National Dog Show 2024 on Thanksgiving: Start time, TV channel, live stream, date
CME Group Tour Championship 2024 - Round One
A year after $1 million prize, Angel Yin eyes more ‘freedom’ with $4 million check

Top Clips

nbc_golf_koanalysis_241121.jpg
Ko ‘dialed in’ to begin CME Group Tour Champ.
nbc_golf_nellyanalysis_241121.jpg
Korda hoping to get right after even-par CME Rd. 1
sonic_knuckles.jpg
Lions RBs could feast against Colts run funnel D

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

CME Group Tour Championship 2024 - Round One
Nelly Korda struggles at CME Group Tour Championship, opens 8 back of leader Narin An
The National Dog Show Presented by Purina - Season 22
How to watch National Dog Show 2024 on Thanksgiving: Start time, TV channel, live stream, date
CME Group Tour Championship 2024 - Round One
A year after $1 million prize, Angel Yin eyes more ‘freedom’ with $4 million check

Top Clips

nbc_golf_koanalysis_241121.jpg
Ko ‘dialed in’ to begin CME Group Tour Champ.
nbc_golf_nellyanalysis_241121.jpg
Korda hoping to get right after even-par CME Rd. 1
sonic_knuckles.jpg
Lions RBs could feast against Colts run funnel D

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Paul George officially out at least two games with left knee bone bruise, reevaluated Monday

  
Published November 21, 2024 06:51 PM

This could have been much worse.

The 76ers confirmed that Paul George has suffered another bone bruise on his left knee — the same injury that had him miss the first five games of the regular season — but say he will be reevaluated after two games this time. From the 76ers:

An MRI of Paul George’s left knee revealed no structural damage. He will be listed as out (left knee bone bruise) for the next two games and reevaluated on Monday.

George suffered this latest injury one minute into the third quarter Wednesday night, when he collided with Memphis’ Desmond Bane going for a rebound. George instantly left the game and went to the locker room, not to return.

“It was a hyperextension similar to the preseason. It’s the same knee, I think...” 76ers head coach Nick Nurse said postgame (it is the same knee). “They said it was similar to last time, which was a bone bruise.”

Wednesday night was the first game in which Philadelphia’s big three of George, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey were all together on the court this season — and that lasted a little more than a half. The three played six minutes together, the team shot 3-of-11 in that stretch and was +1.

It was another rough game for the 76ers offense — currently dead last in the league — and Philly fell to a shorthanded Memphis team (no Ja Morant), 117-111. Philadelphia is now 2-12 on the season, the worst record in the NBA.

Mentions
Paul George.png Paul George Tyrese Maxey.png Tyrese Maxey Joel Embiid.png Joel Embiid Philadelphia 76ers Primary Logo Philadelphia 76ers