Paul Reed signs three-year, $24 million offer sheet with Utah Jazz. Will 76ers match?

  • Kurt Helin,
  Kurt Helin
  
Published July 8, 2023 12:41 PM
Philadelphia 76ers v Brooklyn Nets - Game Four

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 22: Paul Reed #44 of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles against Nic Claxton #33 of the Brooklyn Nets during the second half of Game Four of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Barclays Center on April 22, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The 76ers won 96-88. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Getty Images

When the 76ers signed veteran big man Mo Bamba as a backup center on a minimum contract, it felt like insurance for this possible eventuality.

Paul Reed — B-Ball Paul — the popular Philadelphia backup center, has signed a three-year, $24 million offer sheet with the Utah Jazz, a story reported by multiple people, including Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Jazz are paying for the first year with their room exception, reports Bobby Marks of ESPN.

While this is a three-year offer sheet, only the first season is fully guaranteed, reports Wojnarowski. The second two years only become guaranteed if the Jazz make the second round of the playoffs this upcoming season, something certainly not impossible bot also not likely in a deep Western Conference.

It’s not an unreasonable amount for Reed or for Philadelphia to match, except that doing so puts the 76ers into the luxury tax and costs them at least $14 million on top of the salary. That may be more than Philly wants to absorb for a backup center.

Reed is a fan favorite in Philadelphia and with the NBA’s analytics crowd, but that has never led to impressive counting stats. He averaged 4.2 points and 3.8 rebounds a game last season in Philly in 11 minutes a night, but he seems primed for a larger role.

The 76ers have until midnight Sunday to match.

