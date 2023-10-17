Skip navigation
Philadelphia 76ers
Paul Reed
Paul
Reed
76ers match $23 million offer sheet to keep “B-Ball” Paul Reed
Matching this offer pushes the 76ers into the luxury tax.
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Paul Reed
Paul Reed bounces back in second preseason start
Paul Reed
PHI starting Maxey, Beverley, Tucker, Harris, Reed
Paul Reed
Paul Reed has a rough shooting night vs. Celtics
Paul Reed
Nurse: Paul Reed will get minutes alongside Embiid
Montrezl Harrell
Montrezl Harrell diagnosed with torn ACL, meniscus
Nikola Jokic to play for Serbia in Paris Olympics
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Harden says relationship with 76ers cannot be repaired, he is ramping up to play in opener
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Shaquille O’Neal, Allen Iverson return to Reebok as president, VP
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
NBA now saying its data does not show load management reduces injuries
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
It’s still preseason for Jaylen Brown, who wore his shorts backwards
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
USA Basketball reportedly “aggressively” pursuing Jrue Holiday for Paris Olympics
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
