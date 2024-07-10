 Skip navigation
Pistons claim Paul Reed, his $7.7 million salary off waivers

  
Published July 10, 2024 10:38 AM
Just a summer ago, the Philadelphia 76ers wanted to keep Paul Reed so badly they matched the Utah Jazz’s three-year, $23.6 million contract offer to the restricted free agent. He then played in all 82 games for the Sixers, averaging 7.3 points and 6 rebounds a game behind Joel Embiid.

Life comes at you fast in the NBA. This summer, the 76ers had to waive B-Ball Paul to clear cap space so they could make all their free agent signings, such as Paul George, plus maxing out the Tyrese Maxey extension.

The Pistons have grabbed Reed off waivers, a story broken by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

This gives the Pistons three quality centers. Jalen Duren is the starter and just spent his last week with the USA Select Team scrimmaging against Team USA’s Paris Olympics-bound squad. Behind him is now Isaiah Stewart and Reed, plus the team drafted Bobi Klintman in the second round and he could be added to the roster.

This gives the Pistons depth to open the season and makes them the franchise other teams will turn to when they need to trade for a center during the season. Don’t be shocked if Stewart or Reed get traded down the line.

