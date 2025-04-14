 Skip navigation
Suns fire head coach Mike Budenholzer after one season at helm

  
Published April 14, 2025 12:48 PM

In a move widely expected around the league, Mike Budenholzer has been fired after one season as head coach of the Phoenix Suns, the team announced Monday.

Phoenix released the following statement: “Competing at the highest level remains our goal, and we failed to meet expectations this season. Our fans deserve better. Change is needed.”

This change had been expected for a while. Phoenix owner Mat Ishbia is not a patient man and, after an unmitigated disaster of a season, finishing 36-46 and missing even the play-in despite having the highest payroll in league history, major changes have been coming. Budenholzer being shown the door was only the first step. It is expected the Suns will work with Kevin Durant to find him a new home via trade, they also will try to trade Bradley Beal (who still hold s a no-trade clause and can veto any deal), and general manager James Jones — who has largely only followed Ishbia’s orders — could also be scapegoated here, some around the league speculate.

Budenholzer came to Phoenix with the reputation of a defense-first coach, but without many quality perimeter defenders and no great rim protectors, the Suns struggled on that end, eventually seeming to give up, and finished 27th in the league on that end of the floor. At points, Durant was pleading with Budenholzer to simplify the offense that many of the younger players on the team never fully grasped. There was rumored friction between Budenhozer and Devin Booker, among others. Budenholzer simply never connected with his players.

This makes three coaches in three years for the Suns under Ishbia (he pushed Monty Williams out the door and hired Frank Vogel — another coach with a ring and a defensive reputation — who did not connect with the players). Budenholzer signed a five-year contract to take the job last summer, now the Suns are paying three coaches (Williams is still cashing a check).

The next coach is going to take over a team with a dramatically altered roster built more around Devin Booker, but that new coach also will not face the championship or bust expectations that came with Budenholzer and all the high-end talent on the roster (well, the new coach won’t face those expectations outside the owner’s suite, at least).

Chauncey Billups had been rumored as a name for the Suns job — Durant, Booker, and others like the former Piston and NBA champion player, plus he had a Michigan connection with Ishbia — but he signed an extension to stay in Portland and keep building out that roster and culture. Will Ishbia and the Suns search for another big name, or will they pivot and look for a top assistant deserving of a chance?

It’s going to be one long, hot summer in Phoenix either way.

