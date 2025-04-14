 Skip navigation
New Laker Luka Doncic has the highest-selling jersey in second half of season

  
Published April 14, 2025 02:57 PM

Consider it part of the fallout of the shocking trade that sent him to Los Angeles.

Luka Doncic has the highest-selling jersey in the NBA during the second half of this season. Doncic is the first international player to top the most popular jerseys list and the first player other than Stephen Curry or LeBron James to top the list since the 2012-13 regular season (when it was Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony with the Knicks). It shouldn’t be a surprise that there was a run on Doncic jerseys, or that Curry and LeBron finished second and third (based on sales at NBA.com the second half of the season).

Considering Victor Wembanyama didn’t play much in the second half of the season due to deep vein thrombosis in his shoulder, the fact that he was sixth in jersey sales speaks to his popularity.

As expected, Doncic’s Lakers also topped the team merchandise sale list.

Mentions
DAL_Doncic_Luka.jpg Luka Doncic LAL_James_LeBron.jpg LeBron James GSW_Curry_Stephen.jpg Stephen Curry SAS_Wembanyama_Victor.jpg Victor Wembanyama