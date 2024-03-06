Pistons sign veteran big Taj Gibson to 10-day contract

After waiving Mike Muscala and Shake Milton, the Pistons were down to 13 players on their roster and needed to add someone, ideally someone bringing a little defense to the table.

Enter Taj Gibson, who has officially signed a 10-day contract with the team (a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN).

Gibson had previously been with the Knicks, where he signed in December and played 16 games for the team before being waived in January before his contract became guaranteed. He was a free agent.

In New York, old-school coach Tom Thibodeau played Gibson because he had to (due to injuries) and because Thibs will play veterans in front of younger, better players at moments. Of course, that would never happen with Monty Williams, right? (*cough*)

Gibson shouldn’t see much run playing behind Jalen Duren, Isaiah Stewart, and James Wiseman. That said, he brings a veteran presence to a young locker room learning how to be an NBA professional. Gibson averaged one point and 1.8 rebounds a game for the Knicks this season.

Gibson will make $183,704 for the 10 days of work, and the Pistons can sign him to a second 10-day contract before having to decide on the rest of the season.

